Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
70° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
7th Ward residents discuss Ryan Field rebuild with Ald. Revelle at forum
September 22, 2023
Northwestern Night at the Art Institute draws record number of attendees
September 21, 2023
Dayna Patterson chosen as NU’s first HHMI Hanna H. Gray Fellow
September 21, 2023
Trending Stories
1
4334 Views
Northwestern reclaims No. 9 spot in U.S. News college rankings
Jacob Wendler, Campus Editor • September 19, 2023
2
1008 Views
Bob Pottinger, beloved co-owner of Al’s Deli, passes away on Saturday
Olivia Mofus, Assistant City Editor • September 19, 2023
3
790 Views
Northwestern commits to funding Dillo Day and Blowout, frees up funds for student orgs
Jacob Wendler, Campus Editor • September 21, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Men’s Basketball: Former Northwestern guard Chase Audige inks Exhibit 10 contract with Washington Wizards

Former+Northwestern+guard+Chase+Audige+dribbles+the+ball.+After+playing+for+the+Miami+Heat+in+the+2023+Summer+League%2C+Audige+signed+an+Exhibit+10+contract+with+the+Washington+Wizards.+
Daily file photo by Esther Lim
Former Northwestern guard Chase Audige dribbles the ball. After playing for the Miami Heat in the 2023 Summer League, Audige signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Washington Wizards.
Alex Cervantes, Sports Editor
September 21, 2023

Former Northwestern guard Chase Audige has inked an Exhibit 10 contract — a one-year, minimum salary deal — with the Washington Wizards, the team announced Thursday.

Audige, who entered the NBA draft process following the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, averaged 5.4 points, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 14 minutes per game for the Miami Heat during the 2023 NBA Summer League.

The Coram, New York, native had a roller coaster three seasons in Evanston following his transfer from William & Mary, hampered by lingering injuries, shooting woes and back-to-back finishes in the Big Ten’s basement. 

In his final year, however, Audige and the Wildcats became one of college basketball’s biggest surprises. 

Audige and Boo Buie combined to form one of the best backcourts in the country, culminating in all-conference honors for the pair, a second-place finish in the conference and the program’s most conference wins (12) in a single season. 

Audige’s averages of 14.1 points, 2.9 assists and 2.4 steals per game last season were all career-high marks, helping secure NU’s second-ever NCAA Tournament appearance. His defensive performance in particular earned him several honors, including Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Year and a finalist slot for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award.

Now, as he continues his professional basketball journey, Audige will likely compete for a two-way roster spot in Washington, suiting up for both the NBA squad and its NBA G League affiliate: the Capital City Go-Go. The Wizards finished third in the Southeast division last season with a 35-47 record — nine games back of Miami.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @CervantesPAlex

Related Stories:

Men’s Basketball: Pressure builds to top last season’s victories

Men’s Basketball: Chase Audige joins Miami Heat’s Summer League team

Men’s Basketball: Chase Audige, Pete Nance go undrafted in 2023 NBA draft

 
More to Discover
More in Latest Stories
A crowd of people dancing in front of a brightly lit stage.
Northwestern commits to funding Dillo Day and Blowout, frees up funds for student orgs
A pair of hands forms a circle around a small picture of a row of houses. Green leaves and a green background surround the picture.
Evanston residents express concerns over electrical energy alternatives at town hall
Students run across Ryan Field during Wildcat Dash.
Football: ‘I don’t know what to expect’ — NUFB gives thoughts on Ryan Field atmosphere before first true home game
Northwestern’s team huddles together during a pause against Rutgers. The Wildcats host Minnesota under the lights at Ryan Field on Saturday night in NU’s Big Ten home opener.
Football: Watch to Watch For: Northwestern prepares for prime time Big Ten home opener against Minnesota
Ramesh was the founding director of the Department of Energy SunShot Initiative.
Ramamoorthy Ramesh talks energy efficiency at 10th Annual Achenbach Lecture
There’s no sophomore slump for Olivia Rodrigo with her second album “Guts.”
Liner Notes: ‘GUTS’ is the soundtrack for your next slumber party
More in Men's Basketball
Senior center Matt Nicholson scores at the NCAA Round of 32. The Wildcats made history last season and seek to start a winning streak.
Men’s Basketball: Pressure builds to top last season’s victories
A man in a white jersey holds an orange ball.
Chase Audige joins Miami Heat’s summer league team
Basketball players in black jerseys hug each other.
Men’s Basketball: Chase Audige, Pete Nance go undrafted in 2023 NBA Draft
A man in a white jersey looks upwards.
Men’s Basketball: How Chase Audige and former player Pete Nance might fare in tonight’s NBA draft
A player in a white jersey dribbles the ball.
Men’s Basketball: Chase Audige to forego final year of eligibility, keep name in 2023 NBA draft
A basketball player in a white NU jersey dribbles the ball while staring down a defender in a blue Boise State jersey.
Men’s Basketball: Run it back: Boo Buie announces his return to Northwestern to play out his final year of eligibility
More in Sports
Senior defensive back Garnett Hollis Jr. watches on from the sideline.
Football: Braun looks to find consistency, move forward with Big Ten West play on the horizon
Senior midfielder Meg Boade. Boade has four goals and nine assists for Northwestern so far this season.
Fall Sports Roundup: Northwestern’s soccer and field hockey programs off to rapid start
Sophomore midfielder Jason Gajadhar wins a header in last season’s matchup against Wisconsin. Gajadhar played 81 minutes against the Badgers on Tuesday.
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Northwestern settles for 2-2 draw in conference opener at Wisconsin
Former offensive lineman Charlie Schmidt prepares to hike the ball against Duke in 2022.
Price: Loss shows how Duke football program is the blueprint to success for Power-Five teams at academically rigorous schools
Northwestern players run out of the locker room in last year’s matchup versus Duke. In Saturday’s defeat to the Blue Devils, the Cats’ defense had trouble stopping Riley Leonard on the ground.
Football: Northwestern’s inability to stop No. 21 Duke and QB Riley Leonard on the ground leads to 38-14 loss
Redshirt senior tight end Thomas Gordon celebrates a reception in last year’s matchup with the Blue Devils.
Rapid Recap: No. 21 Duke 38, Northwestern 14
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in