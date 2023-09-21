Men’s Basketball: Former Northwestern guard Chase Audige inks Exhibit 10 contract with Washington Wizards

Former Northwestern guard Chase Audige has inked an Exhibit 10 contract — a one-year, minimum salary deal — with the Washington Wizards, the team announced Thursday.

Audige, who entered the NBA draft process following the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, averaged 5.4 points, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 14 minutes per game for the Miami Heat during the 2023 NBA Summer League.

The Coram, New York, native had a roller coaster three seasons in Evanston following his transfer from William & Mary, hampered by lingering injuries, shooting woes and back-to-back finishes in the Big Ten’s basement.

In his final year, however, Audige and the Wildcats became one of college basketball’s biggest surprises.

Audige and Boo Buie combined to form one of the best backcourts in the country, culminating in all-conference honors for the pair, a second-place finish in the conference and the program’s most conference wins (12) in a single season.

Audige’s averages of 14.1 points, 2.9 assists and 2.4 steals per game last season were all career-high marks, helping secure NU’s second-ever NCAA Tournament appearance. His defensive performance in particular earned him several honors, including Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Year and a finalist slot for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award.

Now, as he continues his professional basketball journey, Audige will likely compete for a two-way roster spot in Washington, suiting up for both the NBA squad and its NBA G League affiliate: the Capital City Go-Go. The Wizards finished third in the Southeast division last season with a 35-47 record — nine games back of Miami.

