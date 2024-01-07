Basketball player Caroline Lau, who is wearing a white uniform, waits to pass the ball while a referee blows a whistle and points.
Captured: Women’s Basketball: Northwestern falls short in first home game of 2024

Rachel Spears, Reporter
January 7, 2024

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

A group of basketball players wearing white uniforms stand in a huddle in the middle of the court.

Basketball player Caileigh Walsh walks in a white uniform and watches a basketball shot.

Northwestern University Basketball Band members, wearing purple quarter-zip jackets, play a song in the stands during a timeout.

Basketball player Maggie Pina, who is wearing a white uniform, puts her right hand to her right ear to signal to teammates.

Basketball player Casey Harter, who is wearing a white uniform, dribbles the ball away from Ohio State guard Madison Greene, who is wearing red.

Three NUDM members accept a $2,000 check with Willie the Wildcat.

An NU cheerleader in a purple uniform raises a purple pom pom into the air.

“Survivor” stars Sarah Wade and Austin Li Coon stand with pizza boxes on the court.

“Survivor” star Xander Hastings throws a pizza box to “Love is Blind” star Jarrette Jones. On the court.

Willie the Wildcat reads a book in a beach chair during the announcement of the Ohio State starting lineup.

