Captured: Men’s Basketball: Northwestern upsets No.1 Purdue 92-88 in overtime

Northwestern delivered a stunning upset against No. 1 Purdue in an action-packed game at Welsh-Ryan Arena for the second consecutive season. Graduate student guard Boo Buie exploded with 31 points, nine assists and zero turnovers. After the ’Cats sealed the overtime victory, students rushed the court to celebrate the win.

