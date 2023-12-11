A player in a black jersey dribbles a basketball around a player in a white jersey.
Gabe Bider/The Daily Northwestern

Captured: Men’s Basketball: Northwestern upsets No.1 Purdue 92-88 in overtime

Gabe Bider, Senior Staffer
December 11, 2023

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Northwestern delivered a stunning upset against No. 1 Purdue in an action-packed game at Welsh-Ryan Arena for the second consecutive season. Graduate student guard Boo Buie exploded with 31 points, nine assists and zero turnovers. After the ’Cats sealed the overtime victory, students rushed the court to celebrate the win. 

A player in a black jersey dribbles the ball toward a player in a white jersey.

A player in a black jersey shoots a layup underneath a larger player in a white jersey. Two other players look on.

A player in a black jersey quickly dribbles the ball toward another player in a black jersey. He is being defended by a player in a white jersey.

A basketball player in a black jersey holds his hand up high with the number 3. Fans in the background celebrate.

A large group of students wearing all black celebrate passionately.

A player in a black jersey reading Buie stands tall in the foreground. A blurred background shows a game scoreboard.

Alt Text: A player in a black jersey shoots a free throw. Four players in white jerseys wait for the rebound.

A large group of students wearing black celebrate on a basketball court. White smoke is seen shooting out from behind the basketball hoop.

The basketball court is full of students. The scoreboard reads 92-88 with Northwestern winning the game.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @gabebider

Related Stories:

Rapid Recap: Northwestern 92, No. 1 Purdue 88

Men’s Basketball: History made: Northwestern downs No. 1 Purdue in epic 64-58 comeback

Rapid Recap: Northwestern 89, Northern Illinois 67

Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in