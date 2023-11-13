A player shoots a basketball.
Elena Lu/The Daily Northwestern

Captured: Women’s Basketball: Northwestern Beats UIC in Overtime

Rachel Spears and Elena Lu
November 13, 2023

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Northwestern took on UIC in last Thursday’s season opener, extinguishing the Flames 92-86 in overtime. After a close first half, a third quarter surge put the ‘Cats back into contention. Junior guard Melannie Daley tallied 25 points while junior forward Caileigh Walsh scored 19. Sophomore guard Caroline Lau compiled 16 points and 15 assists.A player in a white uniform guards the ball in their hands. A player in a white jersey dribbles a basketball. A player in a white jersey dribbles the ball on the court. A player in a white jersey shoots a basketball. Players in white uniforms stand in a huddle. A player in a white uniform dribbles a basketball away from a player in a blue jersey. Four players reach for a basketball. A player in a white jersey holds a ball. A player in a white uniform dribbles a ball down the court. People in purple shirts play saxophones. A wildcat mascot stands next to cheerleaders dressed in purple and white.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @rachel_spears6

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @elena_c_lu

Related Stories:

Women’s Basketball: Northwestern rallies back from 19-point deficit, defeats UIC in season-opening thriller

Women’s Basketball: Daley drops career-high 25 points in Northwestern’s season-opening win

Rapid Recap: Northwestern 92, UIC 86 (OT)

More to Discover
More in Captured
Captured: Wildcats remain undefeated this season, following second win
Captured: Wildcats remain undefeated this season, following second win
Dancers in white lab coats do backbends.
Captured: ReFusionShaka brings vibrant energy to Cahn Auditorium
Northwestern’s South Asian Students Alliance hosted its annual Diwali celebration Sunday evening in Norris University Center.
Captured: Northwestern SASA hosts annual Diwali celebration
A player in yellow and black stretches their arms out to catch a football.
Captured: Northwestern turns over the game to Iowa at Wildcats Classic
A player in a white basketball uniform dribbles a basketball. This player is guarded by a player in a purple basketball uniform.
Captured: Northwestern men’s basketball defeats McKendree in exhibition game
An athlete in a white jersey dribbles a basketball around a defender in a red jersey.
Captured: Women’s Basketball: Northwestern beats Lewis in exhibition game, opens season in calm fashion
More in Latest Stories
Five musicians stand behind a library desk, holding their instruments.
Student band Musecology ‘lived and breathed’ upcoming EP this summer
The updated draft, released Saturday, contains several key changes to both the memorandum itself and the University’s public benefits package.
The Daily Explains: What’s in the updated draft contract between NU and Evanston on the Ryan Field rebuild?
English singer and producer PinkPantheress released her debut studio album, “Heaven knows,” Friday.
Liner Notes: PinkPantheress meets mellow vibe, hype with “Heaven knows”
Freshman back Ilse Tromp. In Northwesterns 3-2 comeback win over Louisville in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals, Tromp scored two goals.
Field Hockey: No. 2 Northwestern rallies in fourth quarter to knock off Louisville 3-2, advances to third straight NCAA Tournament semifinals
A tableau vivant of “A Sunday at La Grande Jatte” concludes the first act of “A Sunday in the Park with George.”
‘Sunday in the Park with George’ makes suboptimal setting picturesque
Junior guard Hailey Weaver leaps to contest a pass. Weaver had 15 points in Northwestern’s 87-69 win over Omaha.
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern showed flashes of consistency on both ends in 18-point win over Omaha
More in Photo
Cloths hanging over a restaurant kitchen counter.
Gallery: New bites to grab in Evanston
A person plays a guitar and sings into a microphone.
Dayglow delivers garage band-like grooves, amiable ad-libs at A&O’s Blowout
A lighthouse pokes out from behind a stone building.
Gallery: Grosse Point Lighthouse offers serene views near campus
A man wearing a blue sweatshirt and a man wearing a black jacket play with snow.
Captured: Halloween snowfall more treat than trick
A tree with red leaves.
Captured: Fall foliage flutters across campus
Two people repairing bikes inside a bike shop.
A stallion of the community, The Pony Shop remains a staple in Evanston
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in