Captured: Women’s Basketball: Northwestern Beats UIC in Overtime

Northwestern took on UIC in last Thursday’s season opener, extinguishing the Flames 92-86 in overtime. After a close first half, a third quarter surge put the ‘Cats back into contention. Junior guard Melannie Daley tallied 25 points while junior forward Caileigh Walsh scored 19. Sophomore guard Caroline Lau compiled 16 points and 15 assists.

