A player in yellow and black stretches their arms out to catch a football.
Angeli Mittal/The Daily Northwestern

Captured: Northwestern turns over the game to Iowa at Wildcats Classic

Byline photo of Angeli Mittal
Angeli Mittal and Micah Sandy
November 7, 2023

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

What started off as a defensive stalemate ended in a 10-7 loss for Northwestern against Iowa  Saturday. The Wildcats (4-5, 2-4 Big Ten) fell about one yard short of a touchdown after four downs in the third quarter, allowing the Hawkeyes (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) to swoop in and score the game’s inaugural touchdown. Just when it started to look grim for NU, the team tied the game in the fourth quarter — only for Iowa to pull ahead on a 52-yard field goal in the last minute of the game. 

Cheerleaders in purple run on the field with purple flags that spell “Wildcat.” A marching band student in purple and black plays the flute. A football player in purple and white runs onto the field. A player in purple and white kicks a football on the field. Two football players reach for the ball as it falls to the ground. A wildcat mascot and a hawkeye mascot pose for the camera. A football player in yellow and white runs with a football. Football players tackle one another on the field. A player in purple and white looks up from the ground while holding a football. A person in black, sitting on another’s shoulders, holds up a purple megaphone. A player in purple and white runs with a football as another player tries to tackle them. Two opposing football players tumble onto the field. A player in purple and white makes their way through the opposing team’s defense while holding a football. Football players in purple hold up a heart to the crowd after the game.

Email: [email protected] 

Twitter: @amittal27

Email: [email protected] 

Twitter: @TheMicahSandy

Related Stories:

Rapid Recap: Iowa 10, Northwestern 7 

Football: Fatal 100-second stretch defines Northwestern’s loss to Iowa in Wildcats Classic

Football: Offense strikes balance against Iowa defense despite slow start

More to Discover
More in Captured
A player in a white basketball uniform dribbles a basketball. This player is guarded by a player in a purple basketball uniform.
Captured: Northwestern men’s basketball defeats McKendree in exhibition game
An athlete in a white jersey dribbles a basketball around a defender in a red jersey.
Captured: Women’s Basketball: Northwestern beats Lewis in exhibition game, opens season in calm fashion
Player in a black jersey dives for a ball.
Captured: Field Hockey: Northwestern beats Maryland 5-1, clinches outright Big Ten regular season title
A group of players in white and purple volleyball uniforms celebrate.
Captured: Volleyball: Northwestern volleyball defeats Indiana in a five-set battle
Captured: Football: High-powered offense leads ‘Cats to 33-27 upset of Terrapins
Captured: Football: High-powered offense leads ‘Cats to 33-27 upset of Terrapins
Captured: Men’s Soccer: No. 21 Northwestern comes up just short against No. 20 Michigan State Spartans
Captured: Men’s Soccer: No. 21 Northwestern comes up just short against No. 20 Michigan State Spartans
More in Latest Stories
Protesters gathered outside of Rep. Jan Schakowsky’s (D-Ill.) Evanston home Tuesday to call for her support of a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.
Protesters call for Schakowsky to support ceasefire, end U.S. aid to Israel
Directed by Daryl D. Brooks, “Assassins” runs at Theo Ubique Theatre through Dec. 17.
Theo Ubique ensemble makes the most of Sondheim’s imperfect ‘Assassins’
Yohanna Endashaw, a junior at Niles West High School, performs at the annual Poetry Out Loud competition.
‘A reflection of my life story’: Local teen poet inspires with performances, new novel
Diana Hamann, who owns the Wine Goddess on Main Street, says her store saw its first monthly loss in about three years.
Some Evanston shops see ‘disconcerting’ sales slump ahead of holiday shopping season
A person plays guitar and sings into a mic against a lit background
Slaughter Beach, Dog had Thalia Hall 'Crying, Laughing, Waving, Smiling'
Community members receive information about theft prevention in Norris Tuesday.
University Police hold bike and scooter theft prevention session
More in Photo
Cloths hanging over a restaurant kitchen counter.
Gallery: New bites to grab in Evanston
A person plays a guitar and sings into a microphone.
Dayglow delivers garage band-like grooves, amiable ad-libs at A&O’s Blowout
A lighthouse pokes out from behind a stone building.
Gallery: Grosse Point Lighthouse offers serene views near campus
A man wearing a blue sweatshirt and a man wearing a black jacket play with snow.
Captured: Halloween snowfall more treat than trick
A tree with red leaves.
Captured: Fall foliage flutters across campus
Two people repairing bikes inside a bike shop.
A stallion of the community, The Pony Shop remains a staple in Evanston
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in