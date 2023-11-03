Gallery: Grosse Point Lighthouse offers serene views near campus

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Just off campus lies a hidden treasure: Grosse Point Lighthouse. The lighthouse and nearby Lighthouse Beach provide students the chance to explore historic Evanston architecture and natural landscapes. In the warmer months, swimming is available, but you can hear the relaxing sound of waves throughout the year.

Gallery • 7 Photos Joss Broward/The Daily Northwestern Windy Lighthouse Beach features a lifeguard post and fenced-off grass just off the sand.

