Captured: Snow sculptures melt hearts across campus

Captured. This is a space for The Daily's photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community.

In the wake of Winter Quarter’s first major snowfall, students built snow sculptures around Northwestern, using walnut eyes, stick noses, dried flowers and more as decorations. These cool creations feature a wide variety of sizes, shapes and expressions.

