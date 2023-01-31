(Valerie Chu/Daily Senior Staffer)

Captured: Snow sculptures melt hearts across campus

Valerie Chu, Design Editor

January 31, 2023

In the wake of Winter Quarter’s first major snowfall, students built snow sculptures around Northwestern, using walnut eyes, stick noses, dried flowers and more as decorations. These cool creations feature a wide variety of sizes, shapes and expressions. 

A group of snowmen. A snowman with leaves on its head in a snowy field.A snowman with sticks for arms and leaves for eyes.A smiling snowman with leaves on its head in a snowy field.A snowman with green apples for eyes.Three small snowmen on a bench.A short, cone-shaped snowman.A small snowman with walnuts for eyes.A huge snowman with stick arms outstretched.Three tiny snowmen on top of a sign that reads “Northwestern Technological Institute.”

