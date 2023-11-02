A tree with red leaves.
The fall trees on campus display a broad range of colors with the red leaves being a standout.
Captured: Fall foliage flutters across campus

As fall descends on Evanston, some may see these months as a depressing time with cooler temperatures, shorter days and less sunlight. However, the season also brings with it beautiful trees as their leaves change colors and fall. In a nearly three-week period between Oct. 8 and 28, the following pictures capture significant changes as the usually green leaves change to red, orange or yellow before falling off the trees to conserve energy over the long winter. 

The Lakefill presents some of the best views of fall colors on campus.

Annie May Swift Hall is located in an especially vibrant area of campus, which makes its transition to fall colors all the more apparent.

University Hall stands prominently at the entrance of campus, but it can be easily overshadowed by the neighboring plants.

These smaller trees on the Lakefill undergo significant changes during the fall.

The ivy that covers part of Deering Library changes into a stunning shade of red during the fall.

