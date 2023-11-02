Captured: Fall foliage flutters across campus

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

As fall descends on Evanston, some may see these months as a depressing time with cooler temperatures, shorter days and less sunlight. However, the season also brings with it beautiful trees as their leaves change colors and fall. In a nearly three-week period between Oct. 8 and 28, the following pictures capture significant changes as the usually green leaves change to red, orange or yellow before falling off the trees to conserve energy over the long winter.

Related Stories

— Photo Gallery: Evanston landmarks represent a reminder of the city’s rich history

— Captured: Dogs wag around Evanston

— Block 6: I’m NU and You’re Watching NickeloDM