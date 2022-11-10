University President Michael Schill went on a walk with his dog Max around campus. (Danny O’Grady/The Daily Northwestern)
University President Michael Schill went on a walk with his dog Max around campus.

Danny O’Grady/The Daily Northwestern

Captured: Dogs wag around Evanston

Danny O’Grady, Reporter

November 10, 2022

Man’s best friends have been out and about around Evanston to help relieve stress from busy students. Each of the dogs made the most of the autumn weather as the harsh Evanston winter approaches. Residents can be seen with many fluffy friends, ranging from several colors and breeds. The Daily photographed some of the cutest dogs on campus and around town before the snowy conditions keep them inside.

Danny O’Grady/The Daily Northwestern
Max looks around campus as he sits on Schill’s shoulder.

