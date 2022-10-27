Captured: Autumn squirrels scamper around campus

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected]

All throughout fall, squirrels scurry around campus burying nuts and hopping through piles of leaves. Soon, as the temperature drops, those squirrels will disappear into their dens and wait out the cold. The Daily took a closer look at their hectic lives as they prepare for a frigid Evanston winter.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @kaavya_butaney

