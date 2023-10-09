Captured: Tailgate scene at homecoming game vs. Howard

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

After a week of homecoming festivities, Northwestern students and alumni gathered at tailgates Saturday. Purple pride flooded the Ryan Field parking lot before the ‘Cats won against Howard.

Some fans took the opportunity to express their support for former head coach Pat Fitzgerald, who filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the University and President Michael Schill Thursday. Others gathered to support a team without him.

