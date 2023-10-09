Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

Latest Stories
Spokesperson from Pokagon Band of the Potawatomi Indians raises concerns about archaeological sites around Ryan Field rebuild
October 9, 2023
Captured: Northwestern scores homecoming win against Howard
October 9, 2023
Captured: Tailgate scene at homecoming game vs. Howard
October 9, 2023
Trending Stories
1
1575 Views
Evanston gears up for Big Art Weekend
Emma Richman, Reporter • October 5, 2023
2
1300 Views
Evanston businesses Noir d’Ebene, Little Beans to close in coming weeks
Lily Carey, City Editor • October 2, 2023
3
1276 Views
Football: Pat Fitzgerald files $130 million lawsuit against NU, Schill
Lawrence Price , Gameday Editor • October 6, 2023
Captured: Tailgate scene at homecoming game vs. Howard

People+stand+around+purple+tents+and+a+game+of+cornhole+below+a+flagpole+with+two+flags.
Angeli Mittal and Micah Sandy
October 9, 2023

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

After a week of homecoming festivities, Northwestern students and alumni gathered at tailgates Saturday. Purple pride flooded the Ryan Field parking lot before the ‘Cats won against Howard. 

Some fans took the opportunity to express their support for former head coach Pat Fitzgerald, who filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the University and President Michael Schill Thursday. Others gathered to support a team without him.

 

A woman stands in front of purple tailgate decorations.Fans grill at a tailgate event.Flags are waved in front of a Ryan Field sign.A black Northwestern helmet with a metallic wildcat decal sits on a snack table with purple tablecloth.A purple cat decoration adorns a table.People congregate around a table with food and beverages surrounded by lawn chairs.

Email: [email protected] 

Twitter: @amittal27

Email: [email protected] 

Twitter: @TheMicahSandy

