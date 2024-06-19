NU Alum arrested on firebombing suspicions at UC Berkeley

Subscribe
'You know absolutely nothing': Students frustrated with NU's handling of academic integrity cases
NU's Summer Class Schedule offers flexibility, opportunities for academic advancement
Community awards, advocacy headline Evanston's fifth annual Juneteenth parade
Race Against Hate: Ricky Byrdsong's Legacy
The Week Ahead, June 17-23: Juneteenth, Summer Solstice and Pride Celebrations in Chicagoland
Evanston Environment Board drops fossil fuels divestment, recommends updates to leaf blower ordinance
Derrick Gragg appointed as Northwestern's vice president for athletic strategy, search for new athletic director begins
Perry: A little humility goes a long way

Brew, Hou, Leung, Pandey: On being scared to tweet and the pressure to market yourself as a student journalist

June 4, 2024

June 4, 2024

Haner: A love letter to the multimedia room

June 4, 2024

June 4, 2024

Derrick Gragg appointed as Northwestern's vice president for athletic strategy, search for new athletic director begins

Lacrosse: Northwestern's Izzy Scane wins 2024 Honda Sport Award

June 13, 2024

June 13, 2024

Lacrosse: Northwestern's Izzy Scane wins 2024 Tewaaraton Award

May 30, 2024

May 30, 2024

Campus Kitchens fills plates and hearts

NU Declassified: Prof. Barbara Butts teaches leadership through stage management

Everything Evanston: Behind the boba in downtown Evanston

'You know absolutely nothing': Students frustrated with NU's handling of academic integrity cases

June 19, 2024

June 19, 2024

NU's Summer Class Schedule offers flexibility, opportunities for academic advancement

June 18, 2024

June 18, 2024

Chemistry Prof, NU scientist Dr. Chad Mirkin awarded 2024 Kavli Prize in Nanoscience

June 13, 2024

June 13, 2024

First heat wave of the season brings record-breaking temperatures: Here's how to stay cool

June 18, 2024

June 18, 2024

Woman dies after boat capsizes in Lake Michigan near Winnetka

June 18, 2024

June 18, 2024

CAPTURED: 2024 Winnetka Music Festival

June 17, 2024

June 17, 2024

NU Alum arrested on firebombing suspicions at UC Berkeley

Shreya Srinivasan, Print Managing Editor
June 19, 2024

Northwestern alum Casey Goonan (Weinberg ’22) was arrested Monday on suspicion of firebombing a police car as well as three other arson incidents on University of California Berkeley’s campus between June 1-16, according to Cal Fire’s Office of the State Fire Marshal Arson and Bomb Unit.

Goonan’s arrest follows a series of protests on Berkeley’s campus regarding treatment of student speech as pro-Palestinian demonstrations have appeared again at UC schools, with some supporters claiming responsibility for the arson attacks online, according to an IndyBay.org post.

The group, called Student Intifada on the website, wrote “UCLA students were attacked last night, so we retaliated with a firebomb on UCB campus,” most likely referring to reports of police violence at the UCLA Chapter for Students for Justice in Palestine Palestinian vigil on June 10 along with the reappearance of their encampment.

Goonan, 34, who earned a PhD in African American Studies two years ago, considers himself a “scholar-activist,” according to a 2018 academic journal titled “Sketches of Moral Duress: On the Analytics of White Liberal Ethicality—Mediating Crisis in the U.S. National (Racial) Form.” He is currently being held on a $1 million bail. 

While charges are yet to be filed, Goonan’s lawyer, Jeff Wozniak, said law enforcement officials raided Goonan’s parents home in Pleasant Hill, California on Monday morning.

It is an investigation focused on Mr. Goonan’s political beliefs in a free Palestine and against the ongoing genocide in Gaza,” Wozniak said in a statement. “The search warrant specifically sought ‘documents related to the conflict between Israel and Palestine,’ illustrating that this is an investigation to place blame on Mr. Goonan because of his opposition to genocide and demand for a free Palestine.”

Goonan was part of the Critical Theory program for Weinberg during his time at NU, which attempts to analyze “power, conflict and crisis.” He completed his undergraduate degree in Ethnic Studies at UC Riverside. 

If charged, Goonan could face multiple felonies, including the possession and use of destructive devices and multiple counts of arson.

Email: [email protected]

X: @shreyasrin

