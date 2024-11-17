Three business leaders honored with Alumni Medal, reflect on Northwestern and career experiences

Three alumni were honored with the 2024 Northwestern Alumni Medal Friday afternoon during Homecoming and Reunion weekend.

Willard S. Evans Jr. (McCormick ’77 and Kellogg ’81) Renetta McCann (Communication ’78, SESP ’12), and William Osborn (Weinberg ’69, Kellogg ’73) participated in a panel moderated by University President Michael Schill where they received their award. The discussion covered topics ranging from their initial reasoning for choosing NU to their favorite and least favorite buildings on campus.

The panel carried a lively tone as recipients joked about their experiences on campus, shared advice for fellow Wildcats and talked about their favorite parts about NU.

The medal is the NU Alumni Association’s highest honor and is awarded for “exceptional achievement” in both career and service to NU, according to the University website. Since its creation in 1932, It has been presented to over 100 alumni.

Evans Jr. is a longtime volunteer for NU, frequently attending reunions and events on campus — he even works out at University gyms multiple times a week. Since graduating from McCormick, he has built a resume in the energy and engineering world. Evans Jr. held positions as chair of the Skokie Board of Fire and Police Commissioners and Chairman and CEO of Illinois Tollway.

During the panel discussion, Evans Jr. detailed his experiences as a first generation Black college student on NU’s campus in the 1970s. He said that despite feeling at times isolated on campus, he has made the University a lifelong home.

“I’m probably one of those who never left,” Evans Jr. said. “I went to Kellogg at night. I’ve been to almost every reunion. This network of being a Wildcat is a family that does keep on giving.”

He also praised NU for pushing him academically, though he said he didn’t always appreciate it at the time, and providing him a home he could always return.

McCann has made a career for herself in the world of communications. She currently serves as chief inclusion experience officer for Publicis Groupe, one of the world’s largest communications firms. She dedicated her time at NU to promoting professional equity and inclusion within the Black community.

Since graduating, McCann has worked as the CEO of Starcom MediaVest Group Worldwide and taken on the role of Chief Talent Officer of VivaKi. Additionally, she was named one of the “100 Most Powerful Women” by Forbes and a woman to watch by both Fortune and The Wall Street Journal.

“(We made) this lovely nested community of people in search of excellence and Black excellence and professionalism,” McCann said. “One of the gifts that Northwestern gave me was this community.”

Osborn is currently an NU life trustee and has previously served as board chair. He said his parents, who met at NU, instilled in him the Wildcat spirit at a young age.

After graduating from NU, Osborn served in active duty in the U.S. Army Ranger National Guard before joining Northern Trust, where he eventually took over as CEO. During his tenure, he was twice named one of the best CEOs in the world by Harvard Business Review.

Osborn, who started a University fundraising initiative that raised over $6 billion for the school, emphasized the importance of contributing to the community and world after retirement.

“It’s time to give back,” Osborn said. “If you’re in a position where you could move forward and you’re comfortable, volunteer. There are so many organizations, wherever you’re from, they need you.”

