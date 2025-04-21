SASA hosts Holi celebration filled with music and color

Northwestern’s South Asian Student Alliance hosted its annual Holi celebration on the Lakefill Saturday. More than 100 SASA members and others celebrated the occasion by donning white shirts and slinging colorful powders through the air at friends, partners and strangers alike.

Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, is a Hindu holiday commemorating love, rebirth, rejuvenation and the beginning of spring. It is commonly observed in India, Nepal and other South Asian countries around early March. However, SASA celebrates later in the year to accommodate for the weather. Holi is often celebrated with religious ceremonies or by joyously throwing colored paint and water.

Weinberg sophomore and SASA co-President Aarav Raina explained the joyful significance of the holiday shortly before the on-campus celebration commenced.

“It’s a time where people get to really let loose and have fun with their loved ones,” Raina said. “And not have to care about their appearance or anything, and just live in the moment and celebrate this beautiful festival.”

Gallery • 5 Photos Yana Johnson/The Daily Northwestern Hundreds of students celebrated Holi at SASA’s lakeside celebration on Saturday.

Students passed dozens of boxes of popular Indian mango-flavored juice Frooti and repurposed the calm waves of Lake Michigan for water gun ammo while speakers blasted popular South Asian hit songs.

As students pelted each other with powder, white shirts melted into green, red, blue, orange, yellow and purple. McCormick sophomore Aadya Wijesekera called the colored powder play her favorite part of the event.

“I’d say the most fun part is the powder,” Wijiskera said. “Everyone is throwing powder at each other, even if you don’t know the person.”

Strangers also connected at SASA’s Holi celebration. Many students who were not of South Asian descent or affiliated with SASA came to the Holi celebration to join their South Asian friends, or simply out of curiosity.

Weinberg sophomore Meadow Neubauer-Keyes attended the celebration at the invitation of a friend, who themself was encouraged by a friend on SASA’s executive board. Neither had ever been to a Holi festival before, but they said they wanted to attend one for the colors and community.

Raina said he enjoyed how Holi is a holiday everyone can celebrate.

“This is the event that I feel like anyone and everyone is welcome to,” Raina said. “You’re hanging out with your friends spraying powder on each other. I really welcome (anyone) for future years not to be shy, and come to a SASA event even if you’re not South Asian.”

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:

— FIRE discusses First Amendment rights, need for civil discourse on college campuses

— Fossil Free NU hosts Earth Day Panel

— McSA celebrates end of Ramadan with Eid al-Fitr banquet