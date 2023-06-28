Three will receive Northwestern Alumni Medal

The Buffett Institute for Global Affairs, 1902 Sheridan Road. Roberta Buffett Elliott is one of three winner’s of this year’s NU Alumni Medal.

Roberta Buffett Elliott, Chris Galvin and Charles S. Modlin Jr. will receive the Northwestern Alumni Medal, the University announced Tuesday.

The medal, which is NU Alumni Association’s highest honor, recognizes former NU students who make a “transformative” impact on their fields, volunteer service, society or the University.

Approximately 100 alumni have received the medal since its inception in 1932, including Supreme Court justices and a Nobel laureate.

Elliott made a $100 million donation to the University — the largest single donation to NU in its history — in 2015. The gift created the Buffett Institute for Global Affairs, while also supporting scholarships for international students and funding travel abroad.

Galvin is a NU trustee who focuses on business education. He comes from a family of NU donors. In 2016, the Christopher B. Galvin Family Foundation made a $10.25 million gift to the University.

Modlin, a urologist and kidney transplant surgeon, focuses his efforts on reducing health disparities for men of color. He founded and directs Cleveland Clinic’s Minority Men’s Health Center. Modlin is one of approximately 20 Black transplant surgeons in America.

NU will honor the Alumni Medal recipients during Homecoming and Reunion Weekend in October.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @nicolejmarkus

Related Stories:

— Northwestern Alumni Medalist panelm members reflect on careers, college experience

— Warren Buffett’s sister donates more than $100 million to Northwestern

— Northwestern receives $10.25 million gift from Galvin family for Kellogg, NUseeds Fund