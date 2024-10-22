2025 Commencement to return to the United Center

As work continues at Ryan Field, Northwestern announced that its 2025 Commencement will take place at the United Center in Chicago on Sunday, June 15, for the second year in a row.

Each school’s convocation will happen on the Evanston campus during Graduation Weekend, according to a Tuesday news release.

In previous years, the commencement has taken place at Ryan Field. The stadium is set to finish construction in 2026.

NU hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Ryan Field on June 24. As of Oct. 10, the mass excavation has been mostly completed. Construction is moving on to the installation of concrete foundations and piping.

President Michael Schill will speak at the ceremony along with a student speaker and a commencement speaker, who has yet to be announced. Actress and comedian Kathryn Hahn (Communication ’95) was last year’s commencement speaker.

More information about the ticketing process, regalia and transportation will be released in February.

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:

— 2024 Commencement to be held at the United Center

— Kathryn Hahn declares class of 2024 “worthy of celebration” in commencement address

— Pro-Palestinian graduates walk out of 2024 Commencement Ceremony in solidarity with Gaza