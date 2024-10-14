Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

From Evanston to Capitol Hill: Here are some Wildcats in U.S. politics

Illustration by Iliana Garner
Northwestern alumni serve in various roles across U.S. politics, shaping policy from Capitol Hill to state leadership.
Taylor Hancock, Senior Staffer
October 14, 2024

From the shores of Lake Michigan to Capitol Hill, Northwestern is the alma mater of a number of politicians who are shaping policy across the nation.

Here’s a look at a few NU graduates currently serving in U.S. politics and what they’re working on today.

Brad Schneider (McCormick ’83, Kellogg ’88), U.S. Representative (D-Ill.):

Schneider graduated from the McCormick School of Engineering in 1983 with a degree in industrial engineering. Not long after, he returned to NU to pursue a Master of Business Administration at the Kellogg School of Management.

Since 2017, Schneider has served as a U.S. Representative for the 10th district of Illinois, which primarily consists of northern suburbs of Chicago.

Prior to his career in Washington, D.C., Schneider worked in consulting and started his own firm, Cadence Consulting Group, four years before his first congressional campaign in 2012.

Today, Schneider is a member of the House Committee on Ways and Means and the House Foreign Affairs Committee focusing on work in the health care system, social security and international policy.

April McClain-Delaney (Communication ’86), Democratic nominee for Maryland’s 6th congressional district:

McClain-Delaney was a student at the School of Communication, earning her degree in communication studies in 1986. She was also a member of NU’s sorority chapter Kappa Kappa Gamma. 

After graduating, she continued her education at Georgetown University Law Center for her J.D. 

The Idaho native worked across both the public and private sectors of government as a media lawyer and deputy assistant secretary of commerce in President Joe Biden’s administration before becoming a politician.

As the election looms closer, McClain-Delaney has built her campaign on “Common Sense, Common Ground” and has gathered endorsements from EMILYs List, Moms Demand Action and former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

John Hoeven (Kellogg ’81), U.S. Senator (R-N.D.):

Since graduating from Kellogg in 1981, John Hoeven spent a large portion of his career in the banking industry. Hoeven became the executive vice president of First Western Bank & Trust five years after graduating.

Before he began working in government, Hoeven was the president and CEO of the Bank of North Dakota.

The former banker ran for governor of North Dakota in 2000 and has been involved in politics since. Following a ten-year stint as governor, he ran for senator in 2010 and has held a senate seat since his inauguration in 2011.

J.B. Pritzker (Pritzker ’93), Governor of Illinois:

Although he’s not on Capitol Hill, J.B. Pritzker has had an extensive career in business and politics. Originally an undergraduate student at Duke, Pritzker graduated from NU’s School of Law in 1993.

He launched a campaign in the 1998 U.S. House of Representatives election for Illinois’ 9th congressional district but landed in third place in the primaries.

After his loss, Pritzker spent almost two decades in the business sector and started 1871, his nonprofit startup incubator. In 2018, he was elected governor of Illinois and is currently serving his second term.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @taylorhancock23

Related Stories:

Northwestern discontinues alumni interviews for undergraduate applicants 

Northwestern to remove free Google Drive, Google Photos access for alumni 

American Studies program celebrates 50th anniversary, brings together generations of alumni

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Campus
A Northwestern University police car
AlertNU to test emergency notification system Wednesday
Schill said the University has made steady progress on the commitments laid out in the April “Agreement on Deering Meadow.”
Q&A: University President Michael Schill discusses free speech policies, campus climate, admissions diversity
The Northwestern University Center for Public Safety headquarters is pictured. It is also home to the School of Professional Studies, and the Office of Summer Session & Special Programs.
‘One little unit in a mansion’: A look into Northwestern’s public safety school
Speakers addressing questions by the audience in the final panel discussion of the day.
Global experts discuss reproductive rights at Buffett Institute’s first fall symposium
Each Disorientation Week event was attended by 10 to 15 people.
NU student activists conclude second 'Disorientation Week’
Panelists sit at a table, one speaking into a microphone while others listen.
Crown Family Center hosts panel commemorating one year anniversary of Oct. 7 attack on Israel