Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
75° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Judge allows sex trafficking claim against NU Cheer to proceed
September 24, 2023
Football: Hubert: Party school?
September 24, 2023
Never back down. Never surrender. Northwestern's 37-34 overtime win against Minnesota is the epitome of resiliency on the field
September 23, 2023
Trending Stories
1
5176 Views
Northwestern reclaims No. 9 spot in U.S. News college rankings
Jacob Wendler, Campus Editor • September 19, 2023
2
1328 Views
Bob Pottinger, beloved co-owner of Al’s Deli, passes away on Saturday
Olivia Mofus, Assistant City Editor • September 19, 2023
3
1252 Views
Northwestern commits to funding Dillo Day and Blowout, frees up funds for student orgs
Jacob Wendler, Campus Editor • September 21, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Football: Hubert: Party school?

Fans+tailgate+outside+of+Ryan+Field+before+Northwestern%E2%80%99s+game+against+Minnesota+Saturday.
Seeger Gray / The Daily Northwestern
Fans tailgate outside of Ryan Field before Northwestern’s game against Minnesota Saturday.
Elena Hubert, Arts & Entertainment Editor
September 24, 2023

Clear skies, full(ish) stands, can’t lose. 

Even before the ‘Cats captured their first Big Ten victory of the season, there was an air of hope in the backyards, alleyways and frat homes of Northwestern on Saturday. The flagship university of a historically dry town seemed to turn a new leaf.

As dedicated to my craft as I am, I spent my precious time before Northwestern’s home game against Minnesota attending as many darties (day parties, of course) as possible. My goal? Get a sense of how my fellow ‘Cats were rallying for one of the most embattled teams nationwide.

A few “SkeeYee”s and “Mo Bamba”s later, I think I’ve come to a conclusion — we’re back.

Purple and white pandemonium gripped the streets of Hamlin, Foster and Gaffield in something like a second Dillo Day. “What’s the move?” became “when’s the move?” as almost every fraternity (okay, we have about eight active Interfraternity Council chapters) and a share of clubs — allegedly even The Daily — hosted their pre-games. 

Did it matter that one darty-goer I spoke to didn’t know who the Wildcats were playing today? Jury’s still out, but she told me she would still, “of course,” be at the game. And I have no doubt in my mind that she was part of the at-one-point-overflowing student section (three sections worth!). 

There are a lot of variables at play here. We just finished the first week of classes, so there are no midterms lurking around the corner. Saturday’s game opened with the Wildcat Dash, a tradition where freshmen are strongly encouraged to collectively run across the field. A night game means more time to get in party mode. And arguably most importantly, a 1-2 record (before Saturday’s victory) is an energizing force compared to 1-11 last year.

Sure, shut me down with clips of Wisconsin’s crowd during “Jump Around” or photos of the hour-long lines outside of Illinois’ bars during Welcome Week. But to see hundreds of students rally together on game day for NU football given this summer’s events left me in awe.

No, I am not being paid by Wildside (our official student section), nor by any alumni (although my contact information is linked below). And, as the sister of a recent University of Georgia graduate and the daughter of Louisiana State and Arizona State alums, I really do know what a party school looks like. 

Still, in our 9,000-strong undergraduate body, living in a suburban setting with no dedicated college bar, I see a hunger for camaraderie.

Ask any student what brought them here, and, nine times out of ten it’s the school’s marketing of a top ten institution with the fun of a Big Ten school. But what they really find on the campus maybe-not-so “just outside of Chicago” is a party culture only accessible to those with the funds to pay for $40 Uber rides to and from the city. 

What I saw on Saturday was a welcome change.

We are no Michigan, nor Georgia, nor Colorado, but there’s something special brewing in Evanston. With a little leniency from our professors and another conference win from our football team, we can continue to work towards making Dillo Day every day.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @elenahubert25

Related Stories:

Never back down. Never surrender. Northwestern 37-34 overtime win against Minnesota is the epitome of resiliency on the field

Football: ‘I don’t know what to expect’ — NUFB gives thoughts on Ryan Field atmosphere before first true home game
More to Discover
More in Football
Senior tight end Charlie Mangieri runs across the end zone to give Northwestern the winning touchdown in overtime. The Wildcats defeated Minnesota 37-34 in a thrilling overtime comeback
Never back down. Never surrender. Northwestern's 37-34 overtime win against Minnesota is the epitome of resiliency on the field
Students run across Ryan Field during Wildcat Dash.
Football: ‘I don’t know what to expect’ — NUFB gives thoughts on Ryan Field atmosphere before first true home game
Northwestern’s team huddles together during a pause against Rutgers. The Wildcats host Minnesota under the lights at Ryan Field on Saturday night in NU’s Big Ten home opener.
Football: Watch to Watch For: Northwestern prepares for prime time Big Ten home opener against Minnesota
Senior defensive back Garnett Hollis Jr. watches on from the sideline.
Football: Braun looks to find consistency, move forward with Big Ten West play on the horizon
Former offensive lineman Charlie Schmidt prepares to hike the ball against Duke in 2022.
Price: Loss shows how Duke football program is the blueprint to success for Power-Five teams at academically rigorous schools
Northwestern players run out of the locker room in last year’s matchup versus Duke. In Saturday’s defeat to the Blue Devils, the Cats’ defense had trouble stopping Riley Leonard on the ground.
Football: Northwestern’s inability to stop No. 21 Duke and QB Riley Leonard on the ground leads to 38-14 loss
More in Latest Stories
Graduate student defender Danika Austin dribbles the ball. Austin led the team last season with 2,054 minutes.
Women’s Soccer: No. 18 Northwestern suffers first loss, falls to No. 19 Michigan in top-25 battle
Many residents were not convinced the financial benefit of taxes and permit payments to the city would outweigh the incurred costs.
7th Ward residents discuss Ryan Field rebuild with Ald. Revelle at forum
Northwestern community members gather around the tour guide as she describes Felix Gonzalez-Torres’ “Untitled” at Thursday’s Northwestern Night at the Art Institute.
Northwestern Night at the Art Institute draws record number of attendees
Dayna Patterson. Patterson will receive the 2023 Howard Hughes Medical Institute Hanna H. Gray Fellowship.
Dayna Patterson chosen as NU’s first HHMI Hanna H. Gray Fellow
A gray building behind a sign that reads “Northwestern Technological Institute.”
Northwestern awarded $1.7 million CDC grant for disease outbreak response network
A red brick building with the words “Evanston Public Library 1703 Orrington” on the side.
After recent security threats, local libraries emphasize safety, intellectual freedom
More in Sports
Former Northwestern guard Chase Audige dribbles the ball. After playing for the Miami Heat in the 2023 Summer League, Audige signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Washington Wizards.
Men’s Basketball: Former Northwestern guard Chase Audige inks Exhibit 10 contract with Washington Wizards
Senior midfielder Meg Boade. Boade has four goals and nine assists for Northwestern so far this season.
Fall Sports Roundup: Northwestern’s soccer and field hockey programs off to rapid start
Sophomore midfielder Jason Gajadhar wins a header in last season’s matchup against Wisconsin. Gajadhar played 81 minutes against the Badgers on Tuesday.
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Northwestern settles for 2-2 draw in conference opener at Wisconsin
Redshirt senior tight end Thomas Gordon celebrates a reception in last year’s matchup with the Blue Devils.
Rapid Recap: No. 21 Duke 38, Northwestern 14
Graduate student quarterback Ben Bryant looks to evade the rush at Rutgers. Bryant threw for 116 yards on 11 completions against UTEP last weekend.
Football: What to Watch For: Northwestern prepares for Durham duel at No. 21 Duke
Northwestern players block and run routes on offense against Rutgers. NU’s offensive line and tight end play were key in the 38-7 win over UTEP.
Football: Top performances by NU O-Line and Tight Ends versus UTEP will be even more important against Duke
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in