Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
69° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Never back down. Never surrender. Northwestern's 37-34 overtime win against Minnesota is the epitome of resiliency on the field
September 23, 2023
Women’s Soccer: No. 18 Northwestern suffers first loss, falls to No. 19 Michigan in top-25 battle
September 22, 2023
7th Ward residents discuss Ryan Field rebuild with Ald. Revelle at forum
September 22, 2023
Trending Stories
1
4956 Views
Northwestern reclaims No. 9 spot in U.S. News college rankings
Jacob Wendler, Campus Editor • September 19, 2023
2
1251 Views
Bob Pottinger, beloved co-owner of Al’s Deli, passes away on Saturday
Olivia Mofus, Assistant City Editor • September 19, 2023
3
1164 Views
Northwestern commits to funding Dillo Day and Blowout, frees up funds for student orgs
Jacob Wendler, Campus Editor • September 21, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Never back down. Never surrender. Northwestern’s 37-34 overtime win against Minnesota is the epitome of resiliency on the field

Senior+tight+end+Charlie+Mangieri+runs+across+the+end+zone+to+give+Northwestern+the+winning+touchdown+in+overtime.+The+Wildcats+defeated+Minnesota+37-34+in+a+thrilling+overtime+comeback
Seeger Gray/Daily Senior Staffer
Senior tight end Charlie Mangieri runs across the end zone to give Northwestern the winning touchdown in overtime. The Wildcats defeated Minnesota 37-34 in a thrilling overtime comeback
Skye Swann, Senior staffer
September 23, 2023

Fans leaving, the student section basically nonexistent and a trailing deficit with 5 seconds on the game clock, it seemed there was no way Northwestern was coming back and securing a win. 

Well ‘seemed’ never met senior wide receiver A.J. Henning.

Henning’s stellar 11 yard catch in the endzone was a play out of a movie, giving the Wildcats a second chance in this game that wasn’t expected nor projected to happen.

A second chance it was indeed for NU’s (2-2, 1-1 Big Ten) 37-34 overtime win Saturday versus Minnesota for its first home conference game of the season. Coming back from a 21 point deficit, the Wildcats’ careless mistakes and costly turnovers early in the game stood no chance against the squad’s pure grit and hustle.

Even though the game seemed finished by the end of the first half, NU’s determination to stay in the game played a tremendous role in keeping the squad in the game. 

Before kickoff, the festivities at Ryan field were in full swing, welcoming the incoming freshmen class of 2027 with the long-standing Wildcat Dash. The vibes in the stadium were a breath of fresh air in comparison to last season’s campaign. Already accomplishing new heights and a win in the United States, the Wildcats’ needed a win over the Gophers.

Yet, the need for a win does not mean NU can be crowned victorious without action on the field. The Cats came out of the gate hot, with an energy that hasn’t been noticeable in their previous three games of the season. But, NU’s Saturday Night Lights contest started dimming at the expense of costly turnovers and penalties leading to short possessions.

By halftime, the game was not in NU’s favor, trailing by 17 points with slim chances of getting back in the lead by the end of the next two quarters.

Despite the adjustments head coach David Braun’s squad made during the recess, the third quarter resembled a reiteration of the same plays from the first half of the match. The Cats still struggled with third down conversions, going 4-for-13. A whopping 30.8% conversion rate was not going to match against a solid Minnesota defense.

NU didn’t care about the odds. They played with intensity and made a statement that they weren’t leaving Ryan Field without a fight.

Here are five takeaways from Saturday’s loss:

Takeaways

  1. Northwestern must clean up offensive mistakes to win games

Aside from the Wildcats’ win over UTEP two weeks ago, the team’s offense must make serious changes if they want to see some wins for the rest of the season. 

Graduate starting quarterback Ben Bryant had the vision, but struggled each drive to put the vision into motion. Passing for 396 yards, one of Bryant’s strongest assets — aside from passing — the entire contest was the run game behind senior running back Cam Porter.

“Everyone contributed today,” Bryant said. “There’s a lot of positives to take away from today but there is also study we can improve on and can get better at.”

Porter seized most of his time on the field, rushing for 56 yards the entire game. The Cincinnati, Ohio native strutted his stuff on the field, establishing himself as one of the core leaders for the NU offense. 

In order for the Cats to successfully win, there needs to be serious adjustments from offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian. With an improved offensive scheme and quicker releases after the snap, NU’s offensive unit could transform into a lethal weapon by the end of the 2023 season.

  1. Defense saves lives, or at least, Northwestern’s life

One thing Northwestern has is its defense to save the day. Out tackling 62-58, the Wildcats’ defensive unit was effective on the field, shortening Minnesota’s runs and denying any passes flying through the air. 

Between senior linebacker Bryce Gallagher and senior defensive back Coco Azema leading the charge, Gophers’ quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis experienced trouble moving the offense down the field. The two upperclassmen led the stats board with four tackles each.

As the offense continued to struggle with holding possession, NU’s fire burned bright on the defensive side of the field. The group pushed the intensity on the turf, not allowing Minnesota’s offense to take control of the match. 

Regardless of the output, the Cats’ hustle and drive on the defensive side of the field is promising for the rest of the season. I mean, the saying is ‘Defense wins games,’ so NU’s defense will be the sole reason for any future wins.

  1. Flags, flags and more flags

Halfway into the first quarter, there were more yellow flags flown into the air compared to the number of actual offensive drives on Ryan Field.

NU’s flag meter reached an all-time high before the end of the first quarter as their hope of a touchdown being scored dwindled to an all-time low.

  1. Bryce Kirtz has potential to be the Cats’ star player

The ups and downs of a football game are inevitable, especially in college football where there are more chances for fast break runs and hail-mary passes.

But, those once spectacular moments are usually built based on the plays driven by the little hustle plays on the field. Queuing senior wide receiver Bryce Kirtz to the rescue, the Indiana resident stole the spotlight Saturday.

Kirtz’s mesmerizing 80-yard run touchdown after catching a pass from Bryant was the highlight of NU’s offensive performance. Not only did Kirtz score the only two passing touchdowns of the game, but he made impressive catches through coverage and remained unphased by the Gophers’ defense.

“I’m going to leave (my performance) behind me and try to do it again next week,” Kirtz said. “We really just have to keep going and continue to win.”

Kirtz’s ability to push the offense down the field without hesitation is a promising sign for these upcoming conference games.

  1. Absence by the second half 

Although the stands at Ryan Field were a sea of purple at kickoff, the crowd could not have been more empty by the start of the third quarter. The purple pride weakened in the first two quarters, to say the least.

While the marching band showed up big tonight, the rest of the crowd headed back to their homes around campus instead of hanging for the second half of a dull contest between midwestern foes.

The Cats are back at Ryan Field next weekend to welcome Penn State for a morning matinee. Hopefully, an earlier start time and adjustments on the field may ensure the fans remain seated in their seats for the entire contest.

“(The game tonight) tells the story of the guys that are part of this team,” Braun said. “For the students and the Northwestern community as a whole, what a great rallying moment for all of us to look forward to what this team is going to do moving forward in the story of their own writing.”

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @sswann301

Related Stories: 

Football: ‘I don’t know what to expect’ — NUFB gives thoughts on Ryan Field atmosphere before first true home game

Football: Watch to Watch For: Northwestern prepares for prime time Big Ten home opener against Minnesota

Football: Braun looks to find consistency, move forward with Big Ten West play on the horizon
More to Discover
More in Football
Students run across Ryan Field during Wildcat Dash.
Football: ‘I don’t know what to expect’ — NUFB gives thoughts on Ryan Field atmosphere before first true home game
Northwestern’s team huddles together during a pause against Rutgers. The Wildcats host Minnesota under the lights at Ryan Field on Saturday night in NU’s Big Ten home opener.
Football: Watch to Watch For: Northwestern prepares for prime time Big Ten home opener against Minnesota
Senior defensive back Garnett Hollis Jr. watches on from the sideline.
Football: Braun looks to find consistency, move forward with Big Ten West play on the horizon
Former offensive lineman Charlie Schmidt prepares to hike the ball against Duke in 2022.
Price: Loss shows how Duke football program is the blueprint to success for Power-Five teams at academically rigorous schools
Northwestern players run out of the locker room in last year’s matchup versus Duke. In Saturday’s defeat to the Blue Devils, the Cats’ defense had trouble stopping Riley Leonard on the ground.
Football: Northwestern’s inability to stop No. 21 Duke and QB Riley Leonard on the ground leads to 38-14 loss
Redshirt senior tight end Thomas Gordon celebrates a reception in last year’s matchup with the Blue Devils.
Rapid Recap: No. 21 Duke 38, Northwestern 14
More in Latest Stories
Graduate student defender Danika Austin dribbles the ball. Austin led the team last season with 2,054 minutes.
Women’s Soccer: No. 18 Northwestern suffers first loss, falls to No. 19 Michigan in top-25 battle
Many residents were not convinced the financial benefit of taxes and permit payments to the city would outweigh the incurred costs.
7th Ward residents discuss Ryan Field rebuild with Ald. Revelle at forum
Northwestern community members gather around the tour guide as she describes Felix Gonzalez-Torres’ “Untitled” at Thursday’s Northwestern Night at the Art Institute.
Northwestern Night at the Art Institute draws record number of attendees
Dayna Patterson. Patterson will receive the 2023 Howard Hughes Medical Institute Hanna H. Gray Fellowship.
Dayna Patterson chosen as NU’s first HHMI Hanna H. Gray Fellow
A gray building behind a sign that reads “Northwestern Technological Institute.”
Northwestern awarded $1.7 million CDC grant for disease outbreak response network
A red brick building with the words “Evanston Public Library 1703 Orrington” on the side.
After recent security threats, local libraries emphasize safety, intellectual freedom
More in Sports
Former Northwestern guard Chase Audige dribbles the ball. After playing for the Miami Heat in the 2023 Summer League, Audige signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Washington Wizards.
Men’s Basketball: Former Northwestern guard Chase Audige inks Exhibit 10 contract with Washington Wizards
Senior midfielder Meg Boade. Boade has four goals and nine assists for Northwestern so far this season.
Fall Sports Roundup: Northwestern’s soccer and field hockey programs off to rapid start
Sophomore midfielder Jason Gajadhar wins a header in last season’s matchup against Wisconsin. Gajadhar played 81 minutes against the Badgers on Tuesday.
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Northwestern settles for 2-2 draw in conference opener at Wisconsin
Graduate student quarterback Ben Bryant looks to evade the rush at Rutgers. Bryant threw for 116 yards on 11 completions against UTEP last weekend.
Football: What to Watch For: Northwestern prepares for Durham duel at No. 21 Duke
Northwestern players block and run routes on offense against Rutgers. NU’s offensive line and tight end play were key in the 38-7 win over UTEP.
Football: Top performances by NU O-Line and Tight Ends versus UTEP will be even more important against Duke
Northwestern cheer performs at a women’s basketball game against Penn in November 2022. Cheerleaders alleged safety concerns, a culture of body shaming and a lack of support from the athletic department to The Daily.
Northwestern cheerleaders allege unsafe conditions, unfair expectations
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in