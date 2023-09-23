Never back down. Never surrender. Northwestern’s 37-34 overtime win against Minnesota is the epitome of resiliency on the field

Fans leaving, the student section basically nonexistent and a trailing deficit with 5 seconds on the game clock, it seemed there was no way Northwestern was coming back and securing a win.

Well ‘seemed’ never met senior wide receiver A.J. Henning.

Henning’s stellar 11 yard catch in the endzone was a play out of a movie, giving the Wildcats a second chance in this game that wasn’t expected nor projected to happen.

A second chance it was indeed for NU’s (2-2, 1-1 Big Ten) 37-34 overtime win Saturday versus Minnesota for its first home conference game of the season. Coming back from a 21 point deficit, the Wildcats’ careless mistakes and costly turnovers early in the game stood no chance against the squad’s pure grit and hustle.

Even though the game seemed finished by the end of the first half, NU’s determination to stay in the game played a tremendous role in keeping the squad in the game.

Before kickoff, the festivities at Ryan field were in full swing, welcoming the incoming freshmen class of 2027 with the long-standing Wildcat Dash. The vibes in the stadium were a breath of fresh air in comparison to last season’s campaign. Already accomplishing new heights and a win in the United States, the Wildcats’ needed a win over the Gophers.

Yet, the need for a win does not mean NU can be crowned victorious without action on the field. The Cats came out of the gate hot, with an energy that hasn’t been noticeable in their previous three games of the season. But, NU’s Saturday Night Lights contest started dimming at the expense of costly turnovers and penalties leading to short possessions.

By halftime, the game was not in NU’s favor, trailing by 17 points with slim chances of getting back in the lead by the end of the next two quarters.

Despite the adjustments head coach David Braun’s squad made during the recess, the third quarter resembled a reiteration of the same plays from the first half of the match. The Cats still struggled with third down conversions, going 4-for-13. A whopping 30.8% conversion rate was not going to match against a solid Minnesota defense.

NU didn’t care about the odds. They played with intensity and made a statement that they weren’t leaving Ryan Field without a fight.

Takeaways

Northwestern must clean up offensive mistakes to win games

Aside from the Wildcats’ win over UTEP two weeks ago, the team’s offense must make serious changes if they want to see some wins for the rest of the season.

Graduate starting quarterback Ben Bryant had the vision, but struggled each drive to put the vision into motion. Passing for 396 yards, one of Bryant’s strongest assets — aside from passing — the entire contest was the run game behind senior running back Cam Porter.

“Everyone contributed today,” Bryant said. “There’s a lot of positives to take away from today but there is also study we can improve on and can get better at.”

Porter seized most of his time on the field, rushing for 56 yards the entire game. The Cincinnati, Ohio native strutted his stuff on the field, establishing himself as one of the core leaders for the NU offense.

In order for the Cats to successfully win, there needs to be serious adjustments from offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian. With an improved offensive scheme and quicker releases after the snap, NU’s offensive unit could transform into a lethal weapon by the end of the 2023 season.

Defense saves lives, or at least, Northwestern’s life

One thing Northwestern has is its defense to save the day. Out tackling 62-58, the Wildcats’ defensive unit was effective on the field, shortening Minnesota’s runs and denying any passes flying through the air.

Between senior linebacker Bryce Gallagher and senior defensive back Coco Azema leading the charge, Gophers’ quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis experienced trouble moving the offense down the field. The two upperclassmen led the stats board with four tackles each.

As the offense continued to struggle with holding possession, NU’s fire burned bright on the defensive side of the field. The group pushed the intensity on the turf, not allowing Minnesota’s offense to take control of the match.

Regardless of the output, the Cats’ hustle and drive on the defensive side of the field is promising for the rest of the season. I mean, the saying is ‘Defense wins games,’ so NU’s defense will be the sole reason for any future wins.

Flags, flags and more flags

Halfway into the first quarter, there were more yellow flags flown into the air compared to the number of actual offensive drives on Ryan Field.

NU’s flag meter reached an all-time high before the end of the first quarter as their hope of a touchdown being scored dwindled to an all-time low.

Bryce Kirtz has potential to be the Cats’ star player

The ups and downs of a football game are inevitable, especially in college football where there are more chances for fast break runs and hail-mary passes.

But, those once spectacular moments are usually built based on the plays driven by the little hustle plays on the field. Queuing senior wide receiver Bryce Kirtz to the rescue, the Indiana resident stole the spotlight Saturday.

Kirtz’s mesmerizing 80-yard run touchdown after catching a pass from Bryant was the highlight of NU’s offensive performance. Not only did Kirtz score the only two passing touchdowns of the game, but he made impressive catches through coverage and remained unphased by the Gophers’ defense.

“I’m going to leave (my performance) behind me and try to do it again next week,” Kirtz said. “We really just have to keep going and continue to win.”

Kirtz’s ability to push the offense down the field without hesitation is a promising sign for these upcoming conference games.

Absence by the second half

Although the stands at Ryan Field were a sea of purple at kickoff, the crowd could not have been more empty by the start of the third quarter. The purple pride weakened in the first two quarters, to say the least.

While the marching band showed up big tonight, the rest of the crowd headed back to their homes around campus instead of hanging for the second half of a dull contest between midwestern foes.

The Cats are back at Ryan Field next weekend to welcome Penn State for a morning matinee. Hopefully, an earlier start time and adjustments on the field may ensure the fans remain seated in their seats for the entire contest.

“(The game tonight) tells the story of the guys that are part of this team,” Braun said. “For the students and the Northwestern community as a whole, what a great rallying moment for all of us to look forward to what this team is going to do moving forward in the story of their own writing.”

