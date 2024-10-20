Women’s Soccer: Northwestern drops penultimate game 1-0 to No. 21 Michigan State

Northwestern dropped a close 1-0 contest to Michigan State on Sunday afternoon in its penultimate game of the year.

The loss is the Wildcats’ (6-9-3, 1-7-2 Big Ten) ninth of the season, their most in a season since 2021, and seventh Big Ten loss –– the most by the squad since 2013.

The Spartans’ (11-1-5, 6-1-3 Big Ten)lone goal came in the 58th minute by way of a close-range shot from Bella Najera.

Despite being outshot 20-4, NU threatened first in the second minute. Graduate student midfielder Josie Aulicino fired off a shot from just outside the box, but it was quickly blocked.

From that point on, all of the offense belonged to the Spartans. Michigan State rattled off 10 shots in the first half of the game, forcing junior goalkeeper Reiley Fitzpatrick to make five saves.

The Spartans created a flurry of attacks beginning in the 24th minute, but Fitzpatrick stood strong, making three saves in two minutes. The ’Cats didn’t allow another shot on goal for the rest of the half and the two teams went into halftime with zeros on the scoreboard.

Michigan State broke the deadlock early in the second half. After an errant pass by Aulicino was intercepted at midfield, the Spartans broke quickly. The hosts’ skillful passing in the final third allowed Michigan State’s Meg Hughes to boot a cross on the ground toward teammate Najera, who slotted the ball home for a goal.

Trying to get back in the game, the ’Cats recorded their second shot of the game in the 67th minute. Aulicino’s left-footed shot from outside the box rolled right to goalkeeper Kaitlyn Parks.

Just over a minute later, freshman defender Tanna Schornstein threatened the Michigan State defense with a volley off a free kick, but Parks easily grabbed the attempt.

NU would chart one more shot on goal later in the half, but it could not overcome the Spartan offense.

Michigan State tallied 10 more shots in the second half, bringing its total to 20, as the Spartans forced Fitzpatrick to make a career-high eight saves.

Northwestern’s matchup against Illinois in Champaign on Oct. 27 will be its last match this season.

