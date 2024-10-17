Subscribe
Women’s Soccer: Northwestern wins first conference game over Michigan 3-0

Daily file photo by Anna Watson
Senior defender Emma Phillips in a game earlier this season. Phillips scored against Michigan Thursday.
Desiree Luo, Reporter
October 17, 2024

Northwestern dominated Michigan 3-0 in Ann Arbor Thursday night, earning its first Big Ten win this season.  

First-years led the Wildcats’ (6-8-3, 1-6-2 Big Ten) offensive efforts. After senior defender Emma Phillips posted the game’s first goal, freshman forwards Alex Fallon and Kennedy Roesch both scored. Roesch’s dagger, her team-high sixth goal of the season, put the ’Cats in winning territory.

Although the first attempts of the match went to the Wolverines (2-12-2, 1-7-1 Big Ten), NU found its rhythm after 10 minutes. The momentum fluctuated between the two teams.

Then, after a deflected corner kick 20 minutes into the game, Phillips received the ball near the center line and passed to Roesch on her left. Dodging a Michigan defender, Roesch approached the end line before sending the ball to Phillips, who dove forward in the box and headed the ball into the back of the net. 

But the ’Cats weren’t safe yet. Michigan sophomore defender Campbell Jewell’s shot soared into the corner of the net three minutes before the end of the half. After the Wolverines celebrated and the Michigan fight song played, the goal was ruled offside and disallowed.  

Fallon’s second goal came just seven minutes into the second half via an assist from junior midfielder Caterina Regazzoni. As the ball rolled past a Wolverine defender, Fallon swooped in and shot it down the middle. It was the first goal of Fallon’s career at NU.

Roesch put the final nail in the coffin with 25 minutes remaining. Senior midfielder Kelsey Kwon’s assist sailed past two Michigan defenders to Roesch, who fired the ball into the corner of the net. 

Despite its nine shots to Northwestern’s 10, Michigan failed to capitalize on its chances even as its offensive pressure equaled that of the ’Cats. NU junior goalkeeper Reiley Fitzpatrick saved three free kicks throughout the match and made six saves overall. 

The ’Cats face No. 21 Michigan State in East Lansing, Michigan, on Sunday for the penultimate match of their season.

