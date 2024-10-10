Women’s Soccer: Strong defending not enough as Northwestern loses 1-0 to UCLA

Despite an impressive defensive performance, Northwestern dropped a close 1-0 match to UCLA Thursday night.

The Bruins (11-2-2, 6-0-1 Big Ten) were dominant right out of the gate, taking the game directly to the Wildcats (5-7-3, 0-5-2 Big Ten). Within the first 10 minutes, the Bruins earned five set-piece opportunities in their attacking third. UCLA finished the first half with 10 shots, four of which were on goal. Junior goalkeeper Reiley Fitzpatrick and the backline were stout on defense to repel the Bruin attack.

“Defensively, we didn’t really give up a whole lot,” coach Michael Moynihan said. “They registered a bunch of shots in the first half. Not too many that were dangerous.”

The Bruins also showed why they are one of the Big Ten’s best defenses. UCLA, which has only allowed five goals this season, did not allow a single shot in the first half.

Offensively, the Bruins got their chance in the 40th minute. Graduate student defender Maya Evans stole the ball off junior midfielder Caterina Regazzoni at the top of the box and put the ball in the back of the net with a booming shot in the upper right corner of the goal.

“(Evans’ shot) was quite spectacular. She hit that about as well as you can hit it,” Moynihan said.

NU looked like a different team offensively in the second half, registering two shots in the first nine minutes.

“I thought we got a little bit too impatient in the first half and we turned the ball over,” Moynihan said. “I thought in the second half we were much more patient and built with more numbers, and it led to some better chances and more ownership of the game.”

The ’Cats defense was as strong as ever in the second half of the game, holding the Bruins to zero shots. The strong defensive performance was led by junior defender Brooke Miller.

“Brooke played awesome tonight,” Moynihan said. “She won a lot of really big tackles.”

Late in the game, NU generated several big opportunities to equalize. The ’Cats earned two corner kicks within the final five minutes that were easily saved by UCLA’s goalkeeper Ryan Campbell.

The game ultimately ended without an NU equalizer, but Moynihan is encouraged by the performance.

“It’s one of the most disciplined performances against a very good team,” Moynihan said. “It took a spectacular goal to beat us. We put ourselves in a position where we got in front of their goal, and we got into places where we could have earned a result and just didn’t quite get it.”

NU looks to bounce back on Sunday when they take on USC for its final home match.

