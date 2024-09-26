Women’s Soccer: Northwestern out-shoots Maryland in goalless draw

Despite out-shooting Maryland 20-6 and dominating most of the possession, Northwestern was held to a goalless draw in Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium Thursday. The tie marks NU’s first points of conference play this season.

The Wildcats (5-5-2, 0-3-1 Big Ten) looked dominant in the first half, taking complete control of the possession and attack. NU outscored the Terrapins (3-5-4, 0-3-1 Big Ten) eight to zero; Three of those shots were on target. They also controlled possession for two-thirds of the half.

One of NU’s best chances of the first half came off a 38th-minute header from senior defender Emma Phillips that went just wide of the goal.

The second half was the more competitive one. Both teams traded blows early. Maryland registered its first shot in the 68th minute. In the 72nd minute, the Terrapins had a great chance to take the lead, but a timely defense by the ’Cats sent Maryland’s Kelsey Smith’s shot off target.

Just over a minute later, a shot by graduate student midfielder Josie Aulicino from just outside the box forced Terrapin goalkeeper Liz Beardsley to fall to her right to make a save. Aulicino was particularly active on the attack, recording four shots (two on goal).

The referee signaled for the clock to stop with 37 seconds remaining in the game as Aulicino lined up for a corner. Phillips got her head on it, but the ball bounced out of the box. On a second effort by Aulicino, Phillips tried another header, but Beardsley made a diving punch to keep the game deadlocked until the end.

It’s a tough draw for NU, which controlled possession for most of the game and maintained consistent pressure on the Maryland back line. The ’Cats offense showed flashes of promise akin to the performances that yielded a 5-2-1 nonconference record but could not break the game open.

NU takes on No. 18 Iowa on Sunday at 1 p.m. as they tackle the second game of their current homestand.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @adub_sports

Related Stories:

— Women’s Soccer: Northwestern loses late lead, falls to No. 17 Ohio State 2-1

— Women’s Soccer: Northwestern holds Harvard to 1-1 draw

— Women’s Soccer: Northwestern drops conference opener to Purdue 2-0