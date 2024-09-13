Subscribe
Women’s Soccer: Northwestern drops conference opener to Purdue 2-0

Photo courtesy of Northwestern Athletics
Freshman defender Tanna Schornstein heads the ball against Purdue Thursday.
Henry Frieman, Sports Editor
September 13, 2024

Northwestern women’s soccer opened its conference slate in the loss column, falling 2-0 to Purdue Thursday.

The Wildcats (5-3, 0-1 Big Ten) started the match on the wrong foot when a costly turnover allowed the Boilermakers (5-2-1,1-0 Big Ten) to score in the seventh minute.

As the shadows grew darker in Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium, an errant long ball deflected off NU goalkeeper Reiley Fitzpatrick and toward the rushing boots of Purdue forward Lauren Omholt. Omholt chipped a shot over Fitzpatrick that bounced into the net to put the Boilermakers up 1-0.

The ’Cats maintained pressure on Purdue goalkeeper Emily Edwards through the first half, with the closest attempt at an equalizer coming in the 16th minute. From a corner kick from graduate student midfielder Josie Aulicino, the ball found its way to freshman midfielder Ava Goodin, whose volleyed shot was saved by a diving Edwards. 

NU outshot Purdue 9-3 in the first half and continued the pressure in the second frame, pressing aggressively and manufacturing 11 shots. Fitzpatrick stood pat in net, making a clutch one-on-one save to stop a Boilermakers breakaway in the 63rd minute.

As the ’Cats mustered a final push to tie the match, Purdue broke free on a counterattack from a set piece, and Boilermakers forward Kayla Budish buried a goal in the back of the net to make the game 2-0 in the 86th minute.

Here are three takeaways from Thursday’s match:

1. Some old, some new on the attack

NU lost its 2023 top goal-scorer and assist leader to the transfer portal this offseason. Forward Ella Hase, who scored a team-high 10 goals last year, transferred to Duke. Forward Meg Boade, who led the ’Cats in assists with 14 last season, is wearing blue and gold for UCLA this season.

Coach Michael Moynihan has slotted in freshman Kennedy Roesch at the striker position, and it has paid off so far. Through seven matches, Roesch has scored three goals and tallied an assist. 

When the ’Cats mounted their final attack, Moynihan subbed off Roesch and moved Aulicino to the front of the attack. Last year, Aulicino ranked third in points scored behind Hase and Boade. In her fifth year in Evanston, she has already been a focal point of the NU attack.

2. Strong goalkeeping display by Fitzpatrick

Fitzpatrick finished the match with three saves and stepped up in crucial moments of the match to keep NU in it. Though the stat sheet shows two goals allowed, one was off a turnover, and another was a one-on-one breakaway opportunity. 

The junior goalkeeper was named Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Week on Tuesday. Through eight matches, NU has only allowed seven goals to opponents while scoring 11.

Fitzpatrick has already notched four clean sheets on the year, one shy of her 2023 total.

3. Finishing non-conference play strong

It has been a solid start to the season for the ’Cats, taking down No. 21 Virginia Tech en route to a 5-2 non-conference record. They also defeated Marquette, Illinois State, Boston and Toledo.

Roesch and junior midfielder Caterina Regazzoni each have scored a NU-high three goals apiece. Aulicino has logged two goals and two assists. The 11 goals scored by the ’Cats this year have come from five players: Roesch, Regazzoni, Aulicino, senior midfielder Kelsey Kwon and sophomore forward Megan Norkett.

The ’Cats conclude their non-conference slate with a matchup against Harvard on Sunday. Moynihan’s squad will look to get back on track against a Crimson team sporting a 4-0-2 record.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @HenryFrieman

