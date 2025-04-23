Baseball: Northwestern hits three home runs to knock off UIC 7-6 to clinch season series

Facing off against a familiar foe, Northwestern once again counted on late-game heroics at the plate to knock off UIC 7-6.

The Wildcats (18-20, 8-10 Big Ten) and Flames (11-27, 7-8 MVC) split the first two games of the three-game season series. UIC defeated NU 5-2 in the first matchup on March 12, but the ’Cats won the April 1 battle 2-1 in extra innings after Trent Liolios hit a home run in the top of the tenth inning.

Graduate left-hander Crawford Wade started for the ’Cats on Tuesday after pitching three innings of relief on Friday against Nebraska. He pitched two innings in a quick day on the mound, as he allowed four hits and two runs with two strikeouts. After retiring all three batters in the second, NU turned to the bullpen.

The ’Cats got on the board in the bottom of the second after a sacrifice fly from junior outfielder Jack Lausch scored sophomore infielder Ryan Kucherak. Junior infielder Owen McElfatrick tied the game in the third inning with a solo home run, his sixth of the year and fourth since April 22.

Freshman right-hander Jack Grunkemeyer entered in relief in the third inning. He pitched four innings, allowing two hits and one run while striking out two batters. NU’s infield converted 5-4-3 double-plays to end the fourth and fifth innings.

The ’Cats led the Big Ten in fielding percentage last year in coach Ben Greenspan’s first season and have maintained consistent defensive play this year as they are tied for a conference-high 97.9% fielding percentage.

UIC briefly retook the lead in the fifth inning, but senior catcher Bennett Markinson and sophomore outfielder Griffin Mills added RBIs to get NU back on top in the sixth.

Kucherak extended the lead to 6-3 with a 2-run home run in the seventh inning, marking his 10th homer of the season. The shortstop had a strong day at the plate, going 2-2 with three runs scored, two RBIs and two HBPs. His eight HRs in conference play are tied for fifth in the Big Ten.

“In big spots, (Kucherak has) delivered all year,” Greenspan said. “The average may not show how hard he’s hit. If you look at some of our stuff on the exit velocity, it’s consistent, really hard contact.”

In the eighth inning, the Flames rallied back down three runs to tie the game 6-6. Freshman right-hander Ethan Borggren allowed no runs in the seventh inning but gave up four hits in the eighth, including a home run to AJ Taylor. Borggren settled back in during the ninth for three quick outs to set the ’Cats up with a walk-off opportunity.

Graduate transfer infielder Jacob Hand stepped up to the plate to lead off the bottom of the ninth. In his seventh start of the season, Hand connected on a fastball for a deep shot over the left field fence, his first career Division I home run.

For the second time in April, a clutch home run delivered the ’Cats a victory over their in-state rival.

“(Hand) got an opportunity and he did something with it,” Greenspan said. “Proud of him. It’s such a good lesson in life. Just keep working and when your number gets called and you get an opportunity to do something, it’s great.”

NU’s three HRs increased their season tally to 52, tied sixth-most among Big Ten teams and matched its 2024 season-long total with 15 games remaining.

The ’Cats will look to build off the win this weekend against Washington in a three-game home series.

