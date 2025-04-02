Baseball: Liolios hits game-winning home run in 2-1 victory over UIC in rematch

Coming off a loss against Maryland Sunday, Northwestern looked to find some winning momentum in a rematch against UIC Tuesday.

The teams faced off three weeks prior on March 12, when the Flames (6-21, 2-4 MVC) hosted and defeated the Wildcats (13-13, 5-4 Big Ten) 5-2.

The battle saw NU return to UIC’s territory and come up with an extra-inning victory over the Flames, as junior infielder Trent Liolios hit a one-run home run down the right field line to secure the lead in the top of the tenth inning.

Graduate student left-hander Crawford Wade got the start for NU in a bullpen game. After a quiet first inning for the ’Cats’ offense, Liolios walked and senior catcher Bennett Markinson singled up the middle to lead off the second inning. A groundout from junior outfielder Jack Lausch a few at-bats later scored Liolios, giving the visitors an early 1-0 lead.

Wade held strong in the bottom of the frame, recording his second strikeout of the game before junior right-hander Amar Tsengeg took over on the mound in the third inning.

During his Sunday start against Maryland, Tsengeg lasted just one inning, allowing four runs. He found his form in Chicago, pitching five hitless innings, striking out four hitters and walking one.

Neither team created much excitement on offense until the eighth inning. Freshman right-hander Jack Grunkemeyer replaced Tsengeg to kick off the bottom of the frame. Two singles early in the inning gave UIC the baserunners it needed for DJ Butler’s groundout to score AJ Taylor, tying the game at one.

After the ’Cats failed to score in the top of the ninth, UIC’s Luke Nowak hit a single to lead off the bottom of the frame. NU then looked to graduate student right-hander Sam Hliboki on the mound, and he delivered, providing the stability the visitors needed by forcing a groundout and two strikeouts to force the game into extra innings.

It didn’t take long for the ’Cats to end the contest. In the first at-bat of the inning, Liolios hammered a solo shot down the right-field line to take a 2-1 lead.

Four days earlier in its Friday victory over Maryland, the junior infielder hit a two-run home run in the top of the ninth to keep NU alive. The ’Cats went on to win 6-5.

Hliboki allowed one hit in the bottom of the frame but made quick work of all the other batters to secure the team’s victory.

NU will be back in action this weekend as it hosts Iowa.

