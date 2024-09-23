Women’s Soccer: Northwestern loses late lead, falls to No. 17 Ohio State 2-1

For 84 minutes of Northwestern’s clash with No. 17 Ohio State in Columbus Sunday, it appeared the squad would secure the second ranked win of its 2024 campaign.

Senior defender Emma Phillips had put the Wildcats (5-5-1, 0-3 Big Ten) up 1-0 on the Buckeyes (7-1-2, 2-0-1 Big Ten) in the 48th minute. Off a free kick set piece by graduate student midfielder Josie Aulicino, Phillips headed a goal into the bottom right corner.

The teams traded blows through the second half, but the ’Cats prepared to buckle in for the final five minutes and claim their first Big Ten victory, an upset win over the Buckeyes.

With a ball in the box, Ohio State forward Amanda Schlueter snaked around an NU defender and beat goalkeeper Reiley Fitzpatrick to equalize for the Buckeyes.

Then, with less than a minute remaining, Buckeyes defender Ava Bramblett fired a rocket from ten yards beyond the penalty arc that flew past a diving Fitzpatrick.

Bramblett pumped her fist in the air as teammates mobbed her. The ’Cats couldn’t muster another shot in the waning moments and lost their third straight Big Ten match, falling to Ohio State 2-1.

This is the first match of the season that NU has lost after scoring the first goal. The squad won its first five matches when going up 1-0 early. Four of the 11 goals the ’Cats have conceded this season, however, have come in the final 15 minutes of the contest.

Phillips’ goal was her first of the season, and Aulicino’s assist was her third this year.

NU has three more days to recover before taking on Maryland at home on Thursday. The Terrapins have lost their last three matches.

