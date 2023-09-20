Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
68° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Evanston residents express concerns over electrical energy alternatives at town hall
September 20, 2023
Football: ‘I don’t know what to expect’ — NUFB gives thoughts on Ryan Field atmosphere before first true home game
September 20, 2023
Football: Watch to Watch For: Northwestern prepares for prime time Big Ten home opener against Minnesota
September 20, 2023
Trending Stories
1
1085 Views
Price: Loss shows how Duke football program is the blueprint to success for Power-Five teams at academically rigorous schools
Lawrence Price, Gameday Editor • September 16, 2023
2
519 Views
Northwestern and UChicago launch new life sciences and math institute
Jacob Wendler, Campus Editor • September 15, 2023
3
396 Views
Former NU football player details hazing allegations after coach suspension
Nicole Markus, Alyce Brown, Cole Reynolds, and Divya Bhardwaj July 8, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Football: Braun looks to find consistency, move forward with Big Ten West play on the horizon

Senior+defensive+back+Garnett+Hollis+Jr.+watches+on+from+the+sideline.
Daily file photo by Micah Sandy
Senior defensive back Garnett Hollis Jr. watches on from the sideline.
Jake Epstein, Development and Recruitment Editor
September 20, 2023

Two days after then-No. 21 Duke diminished Northwestern’s trip to Wallace Wade Stadium, interim head coach David Braun took the podium at Walter Athletics Center on Monday, looking to place his team’s last effort on the backburner.

After taking Sunday off, the Wildcats had plenty of time to reflect on a game that Duke appeared to control from start to finish. Blue Devils’ quarterback Riley Leonard dominated through the air and on the ground, while Duke’s firm defensive unit seldom let NU find its footing.

“Everyone — starting with me — did not go down to Durham and play our best football,” Braun said. “It’s something that we used as a growth opportunity this morning.”

For the third consecutive game, the ‘Cats surrendered a score on their opponent’s opening drive. Unlike the team’s sole victory over UTEP, it failed to respond on the ensuing offensive possession. 

The slow start allowed Duke to record the contest’s first 17 points — a hole far too deep against such an elite defense and punishing running game.

“When we pride ourselves on fundamentals and technique … our demeanor of play did not show up on Saturday,” Braun said. “In our two opportunities to play on the road so far this year, we have not started fast, we’ve not played well collectively.”

Graduate student quarterback Ben Bryant showed spurts of promise, but the sixth-year signal caller completed just 17-of-34 passes for 123 yards, throwing one touchdown and one interception.

His QBR of 25.2 ranks 122nd of all eligible Football Bowl Subdivision quarterbacks this season.

Despite Bryant’s early season struggles, Braun reiterated his confidence in the team’s starter.

“What we see in practice is a really dynamic quarterback that is an absolute weapon with his talent and his accuracy that commands the offense,” Braun said. “The level of consistency that we see in practice is what needs to show up on gameday moving forward.”

An old adage goes “special teams make special teams,” and the former North Dakota State defensive coordinator fielded several questions about his specialists and return units.

As for the punt team, Braun said that senior punter Hunter Renner will be starter for the remainder of the year. He beat out senior punter Luke Akers, who handled the majority of the team’s punting duties last season.

Braun also said the punt return team needs to get going for NU to succeed down the stretch. He added that players like junior defensive back Theran Johnson are straining and giving maximum effort whenever their number is called, but that effort must translate into more consistency.

With a matchup against Minnesota on tap Saturday night in Ryan Field, the Cats don’t have the luxury to recuperate before their divisional slate commences.

“(We’re) shifting into Big Ten West football, returning to Ryan Field against a very physical opponent that understands what it takes to win,” Braun said. “There is no doubt in our mind that there’s quite a challenge in front of us, but it will certainly embody what Big Ten West football is all about.”

NU will look to turn the tide of three consecutive losses to the Golden Gophers this Saturday, but the team will have to produce against an imposing rushing team spearheaded by freshman running back Darius Taylor.

As Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck’s group vies to hit the ground running and row the boat through Evanston, Braun said the Cats are excited about the challenge.

“We have to find a way to get these guys out of their comfort zone,” Braun said.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @jakeepste1n

Related Stories:

Price: Loss shows how Duke football program is the blueprint to success for Power-Five teams at academically rigorous schools

Football: Northwestern’s inability to stop No. 21 Duke and QB Riley Leonard on the ground leads to 38-14 loss

Rapid Recap: No. 21 Duke 38, Northwestern 14
More to Discover
More in Football
Former offensive lineman Charlie Schmidt prepares to hike the ball against Duke in 2022.
Price: Loss shows how Duke football program is the blueprint to success for Power-Five teams at academically rigorous schools
Northwestern players run out of the locker room in last year’s matchup versus Duke. In Saturday’s defeat to the Blue Devils, the Cats’ defense had trouble stopping Riley Leonard on the ground.
Football: Northwestern’s inability to stop No. 21 Duke and QB Riley Leonard on the ground leads to 38-14 loss
Redshirt senior tight end Thomas Gordon celebrates a reception in last year’s matchup with the Blue Devils.
Rapid Recap: No. 21 Duke 38, Northwestern 14
Graduate student quarterback Ben Bryant looks to evade the rush at Rutgers. Bryant threw for 116 yards on 11 completions against UTEP last weekend.
Football: What to Watch For: Northwestern prepares for Durham duel at No. 21 Duke
Northwestern players block and run routes on offense against Rutgers. NU’s offensive line and tight end play were key in the 38-7 win over UTEP.
Football: Top performances by NU O-Line and Tight Ends versus UTEP will be even more important against Duke
Northwestern regroups during a stoppage in play against Rutgers.
Epstein: Northwestern finds extra edge, emphasizes collective strength against UTEP
More in Latest Stories
Evanston Space is one of many music venues to check out in the Evanston and Chicago areas.
Live music near me: where to go and what you'll see
Shake Smart is already serving up smoothies students are excited about.
Shake Smart receives “berry” good reviews from students for smoothies, acai bowls
A square shaped building with the words Robert Crown Community Center, surrounded by grass and trees.
City seeks proposals for Robert Crown solar panel installation
Senior midfielder Meg Boade. Boade has four goals and nine assists for Northwestern so far this season.
Fall Sports Roundup: Northwestern’s soccer and field hockey programs off to rapid start
Red brick building with glass windows and words that read, “Evanston/Skokie School District 65 Joseph E. Hill Education Center.”
District 65 board approves 2024 final budget amid ongoing fiscal issues
Sophomore midfielder Jason Gajadhar wins a header in last season’s matchup against Wisconsin. Gajadhar played 81 minutes against the Badgers on Tuesday.
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Northwestern settles for 2-2 draw in conference opener at Wisconsin
More in Sports
Northwestern cheer performs at a women’s basketball game against Penn in November 2022. Cheerleaders alleged safety concerns, a culture of body shaming and a lack of support from the athletic department to The Daily.
Northwestern cheerleaders allege unsafe conditions, unfair expectations
Senior linebacker Bryce Gallagher and other Northwestern defensive players after a play. Gallagher was one of three players that had an interception in Saturday’s win versus UTEP.
Football: Northwestern puts together best brand of football this season in third quarter
Ben Bryant attempts a pass in last Sunday’s matchup versus Rutgers. Bryant turned it around in Northwestern’s 38-7 win over UTEP, going 11-for-16 and passing for 116 yards and a touchdown.
Northwestern uses valiant second half to snap 12-game losing streak in 38-7 win over UTEP
Northwestern’s defensive line gets set prior to a snap in Sunday’s defeat to Rutgers. To be successful in its home opener, the Cats’ defense will need to prioritize stopping the running game.
Football: What to Watch For: Northwestern strives for its first win in over a calendar
Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt rolls to his right while being pressured by graduate defensive lineman Jaylen Pate. NU finished with zero sacks on Sunday.
Football: Northwestern gets obliterated by Rutgers in the trenches, loses offensive and defensive line battles
Ben Bryant attempts a pass in last Sunday’s matchup versus Rutgers. Bryant turned it around in Northwestern’s 38-7 win over UTEP, going 11-for-16 and passing for 116 yards and a touchdown.
Football: Bryant buckles under pressure from dominant Rutgers defense
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in