Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
63° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Rapid Recap: No. 21 Duke 38, Northwestern 14
September 16, 2023
Medill and SESP launch new dual-degree program
September 16, 2023
City-commissioned Ryan Field study finds that rebuild, concerts could generate $77.8 million for Evanston
September 15, 2023
Trending Stories
1
683 Views
Northwestern cheerleaders allege unsafe conditions, unfair expectations
Charlotte Varnes, Senior Staffer • September 11, 2023
2
563 Views
Residents evacuate after bomb threat at Evanston Public Library Tuesday afternoon
Lily Carey, City Editor • September 12, 2023
3
390 Views
Former NU football player details hazing allegations after coach suspension
Nicole Markus, Alyce Brown, Cole Reynolds, and Divya Bhardwaj July 8, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Rapid Recap: No. 21 Duke 38, Northwestern 14

Redshirt+senior+tight+end+Thomas+Gordon+celebrates+a+reception+in+last+year%E2%80%99s+matchup+with+the+Blue+Devils.
Daily file photo by Angeli Mittal
Redshirt senior tight end Thomas Gordon celebrates a reception in last year’s matchup with the Blue Devils.
Jake Epstein, Development and Recruitment Editor
September 16, 2023

A week removed from a 38-7 trouncing of UTEP, Northwestern walked into Wallace Wade Stadium as double-digit underdogs on Saturday, looking to shock No. 21 Duke and put the college football world on notice.

Although interim head coach David Braun said the Wildcats (1-2, 0-1 Big Ten) play their best brand of football against stacked odds on Monday, the Blue Devils (3-0, 1-0 ACC) made for a dismal Durham display in a 38-14 NU loss.

After Duke running back Jordan Waters jolted into open space for a 24-yard touchdown to open the scoring in the first quarter, the Blue Devils controlled both sides of the ball to build a 17-0 lead early into the second quarter.

Despite a slow offensive start, graduate student quarterback Ben Bryant led a sustained drive as the first half trickled down and connected with senior wide receiver AJ Henning in the right corner of the endzone for a 14-yard touchdown, settling the halftime score at 17-7.

Coming off the break, Duke quarterback Riley Leonard called his own number for a pair of rushing touchdowns, extending the Blue Devil edge to 31-7 in the third quarter.

With the result all but settled, Duke coach Mike Elko subbed off Leonard and much of his first team offense. Meanwhile Braun subbed in sophomore quarterback Brendan Sullivan, who lept into the endzone for a late fourth quarter touchdown.

Here’s five takeaways from NU’s loss at Duke.

Takeaways:

1. Another week, another score surrendered on the opening defensive drive

While the Cats received the game’s first possession, the offense couldn’t replicate its quickfire ability from last week, going three-and-out.

However, a similar defensive trend transpired for a third consecutive contest.

Once the ball changed hands, the Blue Devils met little resistance as they marched down the field on a methodical, run-heavy drive.

Leonard displayed his dual-threat ability, completing two-of-three passes and executing a nine-yard scamper, before Waters blew by NU to cap off a six-play, 56-yard touchdown drive.

2. Punting becomes a primary concern

Entering the year, many expected senior punter Luke Akers to win his positional battle, but senior punter Hunter Renner got the week one nod and retained the starting role ever since.

After the Cats elected not to roll the dice on a fourth and short yardage scenario less than two minutes into the game, Renner trotted out and dinked a 22-yarder, setting up the Blue Devils with pristine field position on their own 44-yard line.

Sure enough, NU’s opponents swiftly capitalized off the short field.

Renner’s next effort wouldn’t fare much better, as he hooked a 29-yard punt into Duke territory.

With two punts combining for 51 yards, the senior left much to be desired early on, but he cleaned up his average later on — notably booting a 46-yarder that downed inside the 20.

3. Jack Lausch continues to carve out utility role

After sophomore quarterback Jack Lausch scored his first career touchdown and rushed for 53 yards against UTEP last week, Braun was adamant that the coaching staff needed to find ways to get the ball in the Chicago native’s hands.

Lausch didn’t have to wait long to hear his number called on Saturday, as he featured — lining up under center and in a receiver role — several times in the first half.

On the Cats’ 15-play scoring drive, Bryant and Lausch both took snaps, helping break down the Blue Devils seemingly impenetrable defensive unit.

As the season progresses, the sophomore quarterback will likely see more snaps, as the coaching staff looks to get him much-needed experience against different defensive looks.

4. Leonard has his way throughout the day

In a stacked quarterback class, Duke’s signal caller has received plenty of buzz as a potential day-two pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

While his numbers through two games don’t jump off the page — tallying just two total touchdowns — the Alabama native propelled his team to a week one upset versus then-No. 9 Clemson and hasn’t looked back since.

Saturday proved no different.

Regardless of whether he attacked through the air or on the ground, Leonard sliced and diced through a defense that had just produced three quarters of scoreless football in its last game.

He appeared unphased by NU’s pressure, consistently finding holes in zone coverage and evading tacklers to turn would-be negative plays into improvised runs for first down yardage throughout his three quarters of action.

5. Big Ten West play begins next week for Braun’s squad

The Cats don’t have the luxury of sulking over Saturday’s defeat, as they open up divisional play next Saturday night at Ryan Field.

Under the lights, NU will look to knock off Minnesota for the first time since 2018, where the Cats pounded the Golden Gophers in a 24-14 road win.

With both teams coming off battles against non-conference top-25 opponents, next week’s contest allows the two foes to shift their focus toward the Big Ten West standings.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @jakeepste1n

Related Stories:
Football: What to Watch For: Northwestern prepares for Durham duel at No. 21 Duke
Football: Top performances by NU O-Line and Tight Ends versus UTEP will be even more important against Duke
Football: Northwestern puts together best brand of football this season in third quarter
More to Discover
More in Football
Graduate student quarterback Ben Bryant looks to evade the rush at Rutgers. Bryant threw for 116 yards on 11 completions against UTEP last weekend.
Football: What to Watch For: Northwestern prepares for Durham duel at No. 21 Duke
Northwestern players block and run routes on offense against Rutgers. NU’s offensive line and tight end play were key in the 38-7 win over UTEP.
Football: Top performances by NU O-Line and Tight Ends versus UTEP will be even more important against Duke
Northwestern regroups during a stoppage in play against Rutgers.
Epstein: Northwestern finds extra edge, emphasizes collective strength against UTEP
Senior linebacker Bryce Gallagher and other Northwestern defensive players after a play. Gallagher was one of three players that had an interception in Saturday’s win versus UTEP.
Football: Northwestern puts together best brand of football this season in third quarter
Ben Bryant attempts a pass in last Sunday’s matchup versus Rutgers. Bryant turned it around in Northwestern’s 38-7 win over UTEP, going 11-for-16 and passing for 116 yards and a touchdown.
Northwestern uses valiant second half to snap 12-game losing streak in 38-7 win over UTEP
Northwestern’s defensive line gets set prior to a snap in Sunday’s defeat to Rutgers. To be successful in its home opener, the Cats’ defense will need to prioritize stopping the running game.
Football: What to Watch For: Northwestern strives for its first win in over a calendar
More in Latest Stories
The steps leading up to a stone building labeled, “Walter Annenberg Hall.”
Medill and SESP launch new dual-degree program
The exterior of Ryan Field, a large tan stadium with words reading Ryan Field and several cars parked in front.
City-commissioned Ryan Field study finds that rebuild, concerts could generate $77.8 million for Evanston
The institute will be located in Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood.
Northwestern and UChicago launch new life sciences and math institute
Side of a building reading “Evanston Public Library 1703 Orrington”
Bomb threat causes Evanston Public Library, Robert Crown to evacuate for second time this week
A red brick building with the words “Evanston Public Library 1703 Orrington” on the side.
Residents evacuate after bomb threat at Evanston Public Library Tuesday afternoon
The Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center.
City Council approves 20% wage increase for Evanston City Employees Union
More in Sports
Northwestern cheer performs at a women’s basketball game against Penn in November 2022. Cheerleaders alleged safety concerns, a culture of body shaming and a lack of support from the athletic department to The Daily.
Northwestern cheerleaders allege unsafe conditions, unfair expectations
Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt rolls to his right while being pressured by graduate defensive lineman Jaylen Pate. NU finished with zero sacks on Sunday.
Football: Northwestern gets obliterated by Rutgers in the trenches, loses offensive and defensive line battles
Ben Bryant attempts a pass in last Sunday’s matchup versus Rutgers. Bryant turned it around in Northwestern’s 38-7 win over UTEP, going 11-for-16 and passing for 116 yards and a touchdown.
Football: Bryant buckles under pressure from dominant Rutgers defense
Senior defensive back Garnett Hollis Jr. attempts to wrap up Rutgers receiver Isaiah Washington on the sideline. Hollis tallied three tackles against the Scarlet Knights on Sunday.
Epstein: Northwestern fell into a hole that it couldn’t escape
Graduate student quarterback Ben Bryant gets hit in the pocket. In his Northwestern debut, Bryant completed 20-of-35 passes for 169 yards and two interceptions in the Wildcats’ 24-7 loss to Rutgers.
Rapid Recap: Rutgers 24, Northwestern 7
Northwestern cheerleaders wave NU flag before contest against Iowa.
2023 Northwestern football season preview, positional breakdown and more
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in