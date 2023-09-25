Captured: Cats lose to number 15 Penn State in back-to-back 0-3 loss

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Northwestern (6-6, 0-2 Big Ten) finished their Big Ten opening weekend with a second loss to No. 15 Penn State (8-3, 2-0 Big Ten). Graduate student outside hitter Julia Sangiacomo led the team in number of kills, and freshmen libero Gigi Navarrete and outside hitter Drew Wright were added to the starting lineup.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @ziyewang0430

Related Stories:

— Volleyball: New Cats and returning players look to continue earning winning records

—Volleyball: Northwestern recruits Santa Clara University transfer Julia Sangiacomo as outside hitter

— Volleyball: New setter, defensive issues extend Northwestern’s losing streak to four