Captured: Cats lose to number 15 Penn State in back-to-back 0-3 loss

Captured: Cats lose to number 15 Penn State in back-to-back 0-3 loss

Ziye Wang, Daily Senior Staffer
September 25, 2023

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Northwestern (6-6, 0-2 Big Ten) finished their Big Ten opening weekend with a second loss to No. 15 Penn State (8-3, 2-0 Big Ten). Graduate student outside hitter Julia Sangiacomo led the team in number of kills, and freshmen libero Gigi Navarrete and outside hitter Drew Wright were added to the starting lineup.

Three players wearing white jerseys with purple numbers jump to block a ball Player in white jersey looks up to receive the volleyball Player in a white jersey prepares to set a ball Player in a black jersey crouches behind player in a white jersey to pass the ball A player jumps into the air and flicks the ball down over the net onto the other side A player in white jersey dives to save a ball Northwestern player jumps above the net to spike the ball

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @ziyewang0430

Related Stories:

Volleyball: New Cats and returning players look to continue earning winning records

Volleyball: Northwestern recruits Santa Clara University transfer Julia Sangiacomo as outside hitter

Volleyball: New setter, defensive issues extend Northwestern’s losing streak to four

More to Discover
More in Captured
Captured: Northwestern Football makes epic overtime comeback against Minnesota
Captured: Northwestern Football makes epic overtime comeback against Minnesota
Captured: ILLENIUM electrifies the Bridgeview crowd with live concert
Captured: ILLENIUM electrifies the Bridgeview crowd with live concert
A boy scout rings a bell on a float decorated with American flags.
Captured: Evanston bursts with color for 100th Fourth of July Celebration
Students look to the crowd in the bleachers as they toss their black caps toward the sky.
Captured: Northwestern Commencement ceremony 2023
A singer with dark pigtails wearing a black denim jacket and a black batik skirt belts in front of a microphone.
Captured: Kresgepalooza 2023: Songwriters host harmonious house party in Kresge
Dancers in beach attire stand against a blue backdrop with their arms across their foreheads.
Captured: Dale Duro dances audiences across Latin America with spring show
More in Latest Stories
Senior midfielder Rom Brown dribbles the ball. Brown logged 52 minutes in No. 13 Northwestern’s 4-2 win against Ohio State on Sunday.
Men’s Soccer: Offensive flurry propels No. 13 Northwestern to 4-2 win against Ohio State
Freshman defender Bryant Mayer smiles at his brother Reese Mayer after No. 13 Northwestern beat Ohio State on Sunday.
Men’s Soccer: Mayer brothers bolster No. 13 Northwestern’s backline
Senior midfielder Rom Brown dribbles the ball. Brown logged 52 minutes in No. 13 Northwestern’s 4-2 win against Ohio State on Sunday.
Men’s Soccer: Offensive flurry propels No. 13 Northwestern to 4-2 win against Ohio State
Doja Cat’s latest album “Scarlet” takes a sharp turn from her past bubblegum pop releases.
Liner Notes: Doja Cat cuts fans loose, leaving blood stains behind with ‘Scarlet’
Bethany Ekesa, this year’s Jean E. Shedd University Citizenship Award recipient. Ekesa has 12 years of experience in research administration at NU.
Research administrator Bethany Ekesa receives Jean E. Shedd Award
With the new Pretrial Fairness Act, if a judge decides the defendant does not present a risk to public safety or a likelihood of evading legal authorities, they will be released from jail without having to post bond.
Illinois becomes first state to eliminate cash bail
More in Photo
A white lighthouse stands with a green tree in the foreground.
From lighthouses to gardens, Evanston offers picturesque, natural hidden gems
A white building with a red roof stands during the daytime in the center of the frame with a lighthouse behind it.
Photo Gallery: Evanston landmarks represent a reminder of the city’s rich history
A model wearing a bright pink and red gown walks down a runway.
Photo Gallery: UNITY dazzles the audience with charity fashion show
A performer waves and holds a microphone to their mouth.
Photo Gallery: Students orbit around Lakefill for Dillo 51
Photo Gallery: Indigo De Souza lays her heart on her sleeve at Thalia Hall
Photo Gallery: Indigo De Souza lays her heart on her sleeve at Thalia Hall
Two performers in red clothes hold hands center of stage.
Photo Gallery: Audiences devour the Freshman Musical’s ‘Little Shop of Horrors’
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in