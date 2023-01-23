Volleyball: Northwestern recruits Santa Clara University transfer Julia Sangiacomo as outside hitter

Northwestern volleyball will look a little different next year after the departure of several key players and the addition of Santa Clara transfer Julia Sangiacomo.

Graduate outside hitter Julia Sangiacomo is set to join Northwestern volleyball’s roster for the 2023 season.

Sangiacomo, who announced her transfer Monday via Instagram, played three complete seasons at Santa Clara University, along with the abbreviated spring 2021 season. Her final season of eligibility will be spent as a Wildcat.

Sangiacomo’s career averages of 3.86 kills and 2.21 digs per set earned her a spot on the AVCA Pacific North Region honorable mention list in 2022, along with three consecutive first-team all-West Coast Conference accolades.

The news of NU’s newest addition comes weeks after Second Team All-American outside hitter Temi Thomas-Ailara opted to join the transfer portal, along with outside hitter Hanna Lesiak, outside hitter Abryanna Cannon, libero Grace Reininga and middle blocker Desiree Becker.

With Sangiacomo’s addition, the Cats look to score their second consecutive winning season.

