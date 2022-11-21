Volleyball: Northwestern falls to Indiana, Michigan State over the weekend

Senior middle blocker Desiree Becker reaches for the ball during Sunday’s match. Becker recorded a match-high attack percentage of .625.

After a tight battle against Indiana Friday that ultimately ended in defeat, Northwestern lost its second match of the weekend to Michigan State Sunday.

The five-set loss against Indiana included a fourth set in which the Wildcats never trailed. Senior outside hitter Temi Thomas-Ailara led NU in kills, reaching double digits in both kills and digs. Thomas-Ailara’s efforts during the match pushed her to sixth in program history for career kills. Senior middle blocker Desiree Becker recorded a match-high attack percentage of .625.

In her first match back after several weeks out due to injury, junior setter Alexa Rousseau chipped in a match high of 39 assists.

Returning to Welsh-Ryan Arena Sunday, the Cats fell in three straight sets to the Spartans. The loss dropped NU to 17-13 overall and 6-12 in the Big Ten. In a tight match, NU tied Michigan State seven times in each of the first two sets and 17 times in the third set. The back and forth resulted in a 26-28 score in the second set and a 27-29 score in the third.

Rousseau recorded another 39 assists while fifth-year outside hitter Hanna Lesiak reached double digits in kills and digs. Thomas-Ailara added in 17 kills and fifth-year libero Megan Miller recorded 10 digs.

The Cats have yet to win a match this month. Sunday’s loss extended NU’s losing streak to six.

NU will next face Penn State Wednesday in Welsh-Ryan Arena.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @isabeldfunk

Related Stories:

— Volleyball: New setter, defensive issues extend Northwestern’s losing streak to four

— Volleyball: Northwestern drops matches against No. 6 Ohio State, No. 4 Nebraska

— Volleyball: Northwestern wins third and fourth consecutive match, third conference sweep