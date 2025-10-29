Subscribe
Men’s Golf: Northwestern finishes fifth at The Clerico

Daily file photo by Esther Lim
Senior Daniel Svärd led the team this weekend, finishing fifth overall at 3-over-par.
Sofía Barrera and Luke Meinhardt
October 29, 2025

Northwestern men’s golf placed fifth at The Clerico, hosted by Oral Roberts on Monday and Tuesday in Tulsa, Okla. The ’Cats recorded a team score of 34-over-par, extending their streak of top-5 finishes to four.

Senior Daniel Svärd led the way, finishing in a tie for fifth place at 3-over. Svärd had an exceptional second round, with four birdies that left him at two-under-par going into Tuesday’s final round. Unfortunately, after a double-bogey on the 14th hole, Svärd ended 3-over-par. 

Close behind was redshirt sophomore Rowan Sullivan, who finished the tournament in a tie for 10th place at 5-over after a solid closing. Following a tough final round, junior Jeremy Chen finished in a tie for 31st due to dropping 14 spots on the last day. 

Freshman Monty Holcombe and senior Ethan Tseng had solid final showings that moved them up five places, into 45th and 58th, respectively.

Freshman Isaac Lee finished the weekend tied for 56th.

The course played relatively difficult, with only two players in the field finishing the weekend under par. Tuesday’s third round saw an upswing in difficulty with the average score across all players posting at 77.02, seven strokes over par. The team struggled all weekend on the par threes, finishing at a tournament-worst 27-over.

This was the ’Cats’ last tournament of the calendar year. They will compete again in January at the Gantner Cup hosted by Michigan State, where they will start the second half of the 2025-26 season.

