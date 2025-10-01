Men’s Golf: Daniel Svärd continues form as Northwestern finishes fourth at Windon Memorial Classic

Led by a tied-for-second-place finish by senior Daniel Svärd, Northwestern placed fourth at the Windon Memorial Classic in Lake Forest Sunday through Tuesday.

The Wildcats ended 18-under-par through three rounds, falling short of a potentially greater result after a modest even-par collective final round. Illinois claimed the team crown at 36-under, while New Mexico and Ohio State trailed it at 30-under and 21-under, respectively.

Svärd ended 10-under to continue his top form after finishing tied for third at the Jackson T. Stephens Cup. His 6-under-66 opening round was a career low, setting him up for the high finish.

The ’Cats second-lowest scorer was redshirt sophomore Rowan Sullivan, who claimed a share of eighth place at 7-under.

Junior Jeremy Chen and senior Ethan Tseng also competed, ending 42nd and 47th, respectively. Meanwhile, sophomore Mark Gazi concluded in 55th.

NU will next take the course in mid-October in Vero Beach, Florida, for the Quail Valley Collegiate Invitational.

