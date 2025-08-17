Subscribe
Men’s golf: Northwestern ready to bounce back after 2025 shortcomings

Photo courtesy of Northwestern Athletics
Rising senior Daniel Svärd swings a club last season.
Audrey Pachuta, Managing Editor
August 17, 2025

When it comes to Northwestern’s teams on the fairway, the school’s women’s golf program — which won the NCAA National Championship this year —- surely dominated this season’s narrative.

As the women’s team took home the sport’s highest title, NU’s men’s golf team experienced a decline this past season. The Wildcats entered their 2025 season hoping to defend the Big Ten title they amassed the previous year — instead, they finished 12th.

Then-junior Daniel Svärd eyed his third-straight individual first-place finish at the event, but finished 19th.

In his 11th year leading the program and his 15th at NU, coach David Inglis’ squad got off to a rocky start this past season, failing to place among the top 10 in its first two events of the season. 

Despite a mid-season surge, the ’Cats never regained their traction from the previous year, in which the team sat atop the conference for the first time since 2006. 

Svärd and then-senior Cameron Adam received All-Big Ten First Team honors amid the program’s lull.

For the second year in a row, Svärd was a unanimous pick for the All-Big Ten squad. He had the team’s highest number of top-five finishes during its 2024-25 campaign, including a tie for first place at The Goodwin, NU’s penultimate contest of the season. That day, Svärd shot 5-under-205 and the ’Cats placed ahead of 10 ranked teams, including No. 13 Utah. 

Adam received the First Team bid after a First Team placement during his junior year. He led NU with a 70.71 average score during the regular season slate and won an individual championship at The Clerico this past fall, shooting a 3-under-207.

The ’Cats received an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament last season, but fell short of an NCAA Championship bid with a 10th-place finish at the Tallahassee Regional. Adam led NU’s postseason campaign with an individual fifth-place finish at the regional.

During the offseason, Inglis picked up Rowan Sullivan, a junior transfer from Vanderbilt with three years of eligibility remaining. Other newcomers include two freshmen, Monty Holcombe from England and Isaac Lee from Hong Kong.

Email: [email protected]

X: @AudreyPachuta

 

