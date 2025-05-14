Men’s Golf: Adam finishes fifth at NCAA Tallahassee Regional as Northwestern wraps up season

Senior Cameron Adam shot an 8-under 208 at the NCAA Tallahassee Regional from Monday through Wednesday, narrowly failing to qualify for the individual NCAA Championships.

By finishing in 10th place, No. 34 Northwestern concluded its 2024-25 season and did not qualify for the team NCAA Championships. The Wildcats tallied a 10-over team score, 13 strokes behind the cut line.

The top five squads and the best individual golfer from non-qualifying teams in each regional tournament earn a spot in the team championships. Notre Dame’s Jacob Modleski finished fourth with a 9-under 207 as the Fighting Irish placed ninth.

Adam secured his fourth top-five finish of the season as he fell short of qualifying for the championships. After carding a 1-under 71 first round, the Edinburgh, Scotland, native sank two eagles in the second round en route to a 3-under 69.

The senior shot even on the first nine holes of his final round before sinking four birdies to soar within striking distance of qualification, but narrowly missed a birdie putt on his final hole, finishing with a 4-under 68 and a stroke behind Modleski. Had Adam made his birdie, the two would have played a playoff hole to determine the individual qualifier.

Sophomore Niall Shiels-Donegan shot a 1-under 71 through his final 18 holes, soaring ten places up the leaderboard to tie for 45th with junior Daniel Svärd. Both golfers shot a 7-over 223.

Junior Ethan Tseng tied for 54th with a 10-over 226, making six birdies over 54 holes and tallying 14 bogeys and a double bogey.

Freshman Mark Gazi played the first and third rounds while sophomore Archie Finnie subbed in for him during the second round. Gazi shot a 4-over 76 through his first 18 holes and carded a 1-over 73 in his final 18. Finnie snared an eagle and posted three birdies, but his nine bogeys led him to finish with a 4-over 76 in his lone round.

No. 11 Florida State hosted the tournament at the Seminole Legacy Golf Club in Tallahassee, Florida. Florida State used its home turf to its advantage, shooting a team 29-under to finish in first place. Florida State’s Luke Clanton took home individual honors with a 15-under 201.

Florida State, No. 3 Ole Miss, No. 46 New Mexico, No. 22 Georgia and Augusta were the five teams to advance to the NCAA Championships.

