Men’s Golf: Svärd, Adam named to All-Big Ten First Team

Photo courtesy to Northwestern Athletics
Senior Cameron Adam embraces a teammate after Northwestern’s team championship at the St. Andrews Links Collegiate. Adam was named to the All-Big Ten First Team Thursday.
Charlie Spungin, Sports Editor
May 1, 2025

Junior Daniel Svärd and senior Cameron Adam received All-Big Ten First Team bids, while sophomore Niall Shiels-Donegan was placed on the All-Big Ten Second Team, the Big Ten announced Thursday.

Svärd was named to the conference’s First Team unanimously, his second consecutive year doing so. The Järfälla, Sweden, native clocked a team-best four top-five finishes during the 2024-25 campaign, highlighted by tying for first place at The Goodwin with a 5-under 205 in the regular season’s penultimate event.

Adam’s All-Big Ten First Team nod comes after being named to the Second Team last season. He led Northwestern with a 70.71 average score, notching three top-five finishes during the campaign. Concluding the team’s fall season at The Clerico, the senior shot a 3-under 207 to win the individual championship.

Shiels-Donegan recorded the first four top-ten finishes of his career during the 2024-25 campaign, leading to his All-Big Ten Second Team nod. Shiels-Donegan shot a 7-under 64 in the final round at The Prestige en route to a then-career-best 7th-place finish with a 6-under 207. In the regular season finale at the Lewis Chitengwa Memorial, Shiels-Donegan finished in sixth with a 2-under 211.

Sophomore Jeremy Chen was named the Wildcats’ Sportsmanship Honoree.

No. 34 NU was recently named as a No. 6 seed in the NCAA regional field, which will take place at Seminole Legacy Golf Club in Tallahassee, Florida from May 12-14.

Email: [email protected]

X: @CharlieSpungin

 

Men's Golf: Northwestern finishes 12th, Svärd places 19th at Big Ten Championships

Men's Golf: Svärd eyes three-peat as Northwestern readies to defend Big Ten Championship crown

Men's Golf: No. 27 Northwestern concludes regular season with third-place finish at Lewis Chitengwa Memorial

