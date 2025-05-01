Men’s Golf: Svärd, Adam named to All-Big Ten First Team

Junior Daniel Svärd and senior Cameron Adam received All-Big Ten First Team bids, while sophomore Niall Shiels-Donegan was placed on the All-Big Ten Second Team, the Big Ten announced Thursday.

Svärd was named to the conference’s First Team unanimously, his second consecutive year doing so. The Järfälla, Sweden, native clocked a team-best four top-five finishes during the 2024-25 campaign, highlighted by tying for first place at The Goodwin with a 5-under 205 in the regular season’s penultimate event.

Adam’s All-Big Ten First Team nod comes after being named to the Second Team last season. He led Northwestern with a 70.71 average score, notching three top-five finishes during the campaign. Concluding the team’s fall season at The Clerico, the senior shot a 3-under 207 to win the individual championship.

Shiels-Donegan recorded the first four top-ten finishes of his career during the 2024-25 campaign, leading to his All-Big Ten Second Team nod. Shiels-Donegan shot a 7-under 64 in the final round at The Prestige en route to a then-career-best 7th-place finish with a 6-under 207. In the regular season finale at the Lewis Chitengwa Memorial, Shiels-Donegan finished in sixth with a 2-under 211.

Sophomore Jeremy Chen was named the Wildcats’ Sportsmanship Honoree.

No. 34 NU was recently named as a No. 6 seed in the NCAA regional field, which will take place at Seminole Legacy Golf Club in Tallahassee, Florida from May 12-14.

