Men’s Golf: No. 27 Northwestern concludes regular season with third-place finish at Lewis Chitengwa Memorial

No. 27 Northwestern wrapped up its regular season in Charlottesville, Virginia, placing third out of 12 squads in the Lewis Chitengwa Memorial Monday and Tuesday.

The Wildcats entered the final day of action in third place with a team 10-under, just a stroke behind No. 13 Virginia. No. 11 Florida State was running away with the tournament with its team 27-under.

NU, however, shot 10-over in the third round, as it fell to shooting par over the course of the three rounds. Florida State and Virginia finished with a team 13-under and team 8-under, respectively.

Sophomore Niall Shiels-Donegan finished sixth with a 2-under 211. Shiels-Donegan proved to be a model of consistency over the weekend, shooting even 71s in the first and third rounds, while shooting a 2-under 69 in the second round. His sixth-place finish was the best of his career.

Senior Cameron Adam placed in eighth place with an even 213. He shot a 2-under 69 during each of the first two rounds, but a 4-over 75 in the final round forced him to shoot par for the tournament.

After the first round of action, the ’Cats were in second place, led by sophomore Archie Finnie’s 4-under 67, the best mark in any single round by an NU golfer over the course of the weekend. It also marked the best round of his season. Finnie, however, shot an 11-over 153 over the ensuing two rounds en route to a 7-over 220 and a 39th-place finish.

Freshman Mark Gazi shot a 4-over 217 to finish 25th, while junior Daniel Svärd placed 39th with a 7-over 220. Svärd, the co-champion at The Goodwin two weeks ago, shot a 10-over 81 in the third round.

Junior Ethan Tseng, competing individually, finished 51st with a 10-over 223.

The ’Cats begin the postseason in Baltimore for the Big Ten Championships from April 25 to April 27.

