Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Men’s Golf: No. 27 Northwestern concludes regular season with third-place finish at Lewis Chitengwa Memorial

Photo courtesy of Ryan Kuttler/Northwestern Athletics
Senior Cameron Adam looks toward his ball after a swing at St. Andrew’s earlier this season. Adam finished eighth at the Lewis Chitengwa Memorial with an even 213.
Charlie Spungin, Sports Editor
April 15, 2025

No. 27 Northwestern wrapped up its regular season in Charlottesville, Virginia, placing third out of 12 squads in the Lewis Chitengwa Memorial Monday and Tuesday.

The Wildcats entered the final day of action in third place with a team 10-under, just a stroke behind No. 13 Virginia. No. 11 Florida State was running away with the tournament with its team 27-under.

NU, however, shot 10-over in the third round, as it fell to shooting par over the course of the three rounds. Florida State and Virginia finished with a team 13-under and team 8-under, respectively.

Sophomore Niall Shiels-Donegan finished sixth with a 2-under 211. Shiels-Donegan proved to be a model of consistency over the weekend, shooting even 71s in the first and third rounds, while shooting a 2-under 69 in the second round. His sixth-place finish was the best of his career. 

Senior Cameron Adam placed in eighth place with an even 213. He shot a 2-under 69 during each of the first two rounds, but a 4-over 75 in the final round forced him to shoot par for the tournament.

After the first round of action, the ’Cats were in second place, led by sophomore Archie Finnie’s 4-under 67, the best mark in any single round by an NU golfer over the course of the weekend. It also marked the best round of his season. Finnie, however, shot an 11-over 153 over the ensuing two rounds en route to a 7-over 220 and a 39th-place finish. 

Freshman Mark Gazi shot a 4-over 217 to finish 25th, while junior Daniel Svärd placed 39th with a 7-over 220. Svärd, the co-champion at The Goodwin two weeks ago, shot a 10-over 81 in the third round. 

Junior Ethan Tseng, competing individually, finished 51st with a 10-over 223. 

The ’Cats begin the postseason in Baltimore for the Big Ten Championships from April 25 to April 27.

Email: [email protected]

X: @CharlieSpungin

 

Related Stories: 

Men’s Golf: Svärd co-champion as No. 34 Northwestern places third at The Goodwin

Men’s Golf: Shiels-Donegan’s final round spurs Northwestern to third place at The Prestige

Men’s Golf: Adam individual champion, No. 30 Northwestern team champion at The Clerico

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Men's Golf
Junior Daniel Svärd, the two-time reigning Big Ten Champion, carded a 5-under 205 through 54 holes to tie for first place at The Goodwin.
Men’s Golf: Svärd co-champion as No. 34 Northwestern places third at The Goodwin
Sophomore Niall Shiels-Donegan attempts a putt at The Prestige at PGA West. Shiels-Donegan scored a team-high and career-high seventh-place tie at the event.
Men’s Golf: Shiels-Donegan’s final round spurs Northwestern to third place at The Prestige
Senior Cameron Adam fires a putt during the St Andrews Links Collegiate earlier this month. Adam won individual honors at The Clerico Tuesday.
Men’s Golf: Adam individual champion, No. 30 Northwestern team champion at The Clerico
Scotland native Archie Finnie competes for Northwestern in the St Andrews Links Collegiate.
Men’s Golf: Northwestern wins St Andrews Links Collegiate team championship, Adam ties for second in stroke play
Senior Cameron Adam lines up a chip shot at the Windon Memorial Classic. Adam shot 4-under par through three rounds and led Northwestern to third place in the event.
Men’s Golf: Northwestern secures third-place finish at Windon Memorial Classic
Sophomore Daniel Svärd hits the ball. Svärd is one of three players in program history to win multiple individual Big Ten titles.
Men’s Golf: Svärd, Northwestern win Big Ten Championship