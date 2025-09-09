Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Men’s Golf: Northwestern finishes 11th at Sahalee Players Championship

Photo courtesy of Scott Eklund/Northwestern Athletics
Senior Daniel Svärd posted Northwestern’s best individual round of the Sahalee Players Championship with a 3-under 69 in the second round.
Desiree Luo, Senior Staffer
September 9, 2025

Northwestern finished second-to-last out of 12 teams at the Sahalee Players Championship over the weekend.

The two-day tournament, hosted by the University of Washington, marked debuts for freshmen Monty Holcombe and Isaac Lee as well as redshirt sophomore Rowan Sullivan. 

Sullivan’s performance led the squad as he opened with an even-par 72 in the first round. His overall 7-over 223 put him 29th on the leaderboard.

Senior Daniel Svärd posted the team’s lowest score of the event, shooting a 3-under 69 in the second round. Overall, he shot 15-over 231 overall, as did junior Jeremy Chen.

Holcombe finished one stroke ahead of the two with a 14-over 230. Lee shot 25-over 241.

Junior Archie Finnie competed independently, shooting 21-over 237.

The team championship went to Arizona State, and Pepperdine’s Brady Sivaro shot three-under-par to claim the individual title.

The ’Cats will return home to compete in the Jackson T. Stephens Cup from September 15-17 in Lake Bluff, Illinois.

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:

NU men’s golf hopes to rebound this season 

Adam finishes fifth at NCAA Tallahassee Regional as NU wraps up season 

Northwestern men’s golf has three players make All-Big Ten Team 

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Latest Stories
An empty counter and kitchen below a sign reading “Forno Pizza Co.”
Forno gets a pizza the action: New restaurant to replace Norris’ MOD Pizza
A girl wearing a purple sweatshirt cries.
Northwestern softball celebrates council victory in final stadium construction approval
Junior forward Ashley Sessa during a game last year. Sessa attempted one shot before being ejected from the game.
Field Hockey: No. 1 Northwestern extends winning streak with 2-0 shutout of No. 8 Boston College
Graduate student running back Cam Porter in a game last season.
Football: Cam Porter ruled out for the season
Senior outside hitter Rylen Reid starred for NU at the Baylor Classic, notching 12 kills against Baylor and 17 against Saint Mary’s.
Volleyball: Northwestern falls short of Baylor upset, beats Saint Mary’s
EPD officers are required to wear a uniform or vest clearly marked “Evanston Police” while on duty.
Federal immigration agents expected in Evanston in ‘coming days,’ city says
More in Men's Golf
Rising senior Daniel Svärd swings a club last season.
Men's golf: Northwestern ready to bounce back after 2025 shortcomings
Senior Cameron Adam tries a putt at the St Andrews Links Collegiate earlier this season. Adam finished fifth at the NCAA Tallahassee Regional with an 8-under 208 this week.
Men’s Golf: Adam finishes fifth at NCAA Tallahassee Regional as Northwestern wraps up season
Senior Cameron Adam embraces a teammate after Northwestern’s team championship at the St. Andrews Links Collegiate. Adam was named to the All-Big Ten First Team Thursday.
Men’s Golf: Svärd, Adam named to All-Big Ten First Team
Junior Daniel Svärd on the green at the Old Course at St. Andrews earlier this season. Svärd shot an NU-best 4-over 214 at the Big Ten Men’s Golf Championships this weekend.
Men’s Golf: Northwestern finishes 12th, Svärd places 19th at Big Ten Championships
Daniel Svärd in the tee box at the Lewis Chitengwa Memorial Tournament last week in Charlottesville, Virginia. Svärd has the chance to win his third straight Big Ten Championship this weekend.
Men’s Golf: Svärd eyes three-peat as Northwestern readies to defend Big Ten Championship crown
Senior Cameron Adam looks toward his ball after a swing at St. Andrew’s earlier this season. Adam finished eighth at the Lewis Chitengwa Memorial with an even 213.
Men’s Golf: No. 27 Northwestern concludes regular season with third-place finish at Lewis Chitengwa Memorial
More in Sports
Senior forward Alejandro Martinez Santamaria tries to prevent an opponent from clearing the ball in a game earlier this season.
Men’s Soccer: Northwestern ends stalemate in 87th minute, beats Xavier 1-0
Junior midfielder Ilse Tromp handles the ball in a game last season.
Field Hockey: No. 1 Northwestern yet to concede a goal this season, blanks No. 5 Duke 1-0
Redshirt sophomore Kaleb Komolafe takes a handoff from graduate student quarterback Preston Stone. Komolafe rushed for 63 yards against Western Illinois.
Football: Wildcats run wild in 42-7 home-opening rout of Western Illinois
Sophomore wide receiver Hayden Eligon II celebrates his first-quarter touchdown during Northwestern's dominant win over Western Illinois Friday night.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 42, Western Illinois 7
Sophomore forward Kennedy Roesch, who scored Northwestern’s lone goal Thursday night, hustles after the ball in a game earlier this season.
Women’s Soccer: Northwestern upsets No. 4 TCU 1-0 in hostile territory
Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium will play host to Chicago Stars FC of the NWSL in the 2026 season.
NWSL’s Chicago Stars announce 2026 move to Northwestern Medicine Field