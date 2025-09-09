Men’s Golf: Northwestern finishes 11th at Sahalee Players Championship

Northwestern finished second-to-last out of 12 teams at the Sahalee Players Championship over the weekend.

The two-day tournament, hosted by the University of Washington, marked debuts for freshmen Monty Holcombe and Isaac Lee as well as redshirt sophomore Rowan Sullivan.

Sullivan’s performance led the squad as he opened with an even-par 72 in the first round. His overall 7-over 223 put him 29th on the leaderboard.

Senior Daniel Svärd posted the team’s lowest score of the event, shooting a 3-under 69 in the second round. Overall, he shot 15-over 231 overall, as did junior Jeremy Chen.

Holcombe finished one stroke ahead of the two with a 14-over 230. Lee shot 25-over 241.

Junior Archie Finnie competed independently, shooting 21-over 237.

The team championship went to Arizona State, and Pepperdine’s Brady Sivaro shot three-under-par to claim the individual title.

The ’Cats will return home to compete in the Jackson T. Stephens Cup from September 15-17 in Lake Bluff, Illinois.

