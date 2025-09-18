Golf: Northwestern teams finish fourth, sixth at Jackson T. Stephens Cup

Both Northwestern golf teams returned to the Chicago suburbs for the Jackson T. Stephens Cup spanning from Monday to Wednesday.

The men’s team took fourth place at the Shoreacres golf course, while the women’s team finished last out of six teams.

Stroke play concluded Tuesday for both squads. Finishing the 54 holes at 3-under, the men’s team advanced to match play Wednesday, where they lost the consolation round 3-2 to Arizona.

Senior Daniel Svärd led the team to match play, shooting a 4-under 206 for a third-place tie.

Just behind him with a 3-under 207 was redshirt sophomore Rowan Sullivan, who finished seventh after leading the ’Cats in his NU debut last week.

Sullivan and senior Ethan Tseng were the only two ’Cats to win their Wednesday consolation matchups.

Junior Jeremy Chen shot a 3-under 67 that included five birdies in the third round for a new career low. He ultimately finished 16th at even-par.

Tseng completed stroke play in 29th, while freshman Monty Holcombe placed 34th.

On the women’s side, freshman Arianna Lau competed her second appearance for the ’Cats with a consecutive top 10 placement. Lau shot 3-over 213 to finish ninth. Her fifth place result at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate from Sept. 8-10 led to her first Big Ten Freshman of the Week title.

Senior Dianna Lee, whose putt secured the program’s first national championship in May, and sophomore Megan Meng tied for 19th as both shot 9-over 219.

Sophomore Hsin Tai Lin and junior Ashley Yun finished 30th and 31st, respectively.

Wake Forest won the women’s team championship, and LSU took the men’s.

Both NU teams will play their home tournaments Sept. 29-30 — the Windon Memorial Classic for the men and the Windy City Collegiate Classic for the women.

