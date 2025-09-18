Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Golf: Northwestern teams finish fourth, sixth at Jackson T. Stephens Cup

Photo courtesy of Ryan Kuttler/Northwestern Athletics
Redshirt sophomore Rowan Sullivan finished seventh in his second appearance for the ‘Cats.
Desiree Luo, Senior Staffer
September 18, 2025

Both Northwestern golf teams returned to the Chicago suburbs for the Jackson T. Stephens Cup spanning from Monday to Wednesday.

The men’s team took fourth place at the Shoreacres golf course, while the women’s team finished last out of six teams.

Stroke play concluded Tuesday for both squads. Finishing the 54 holes at 3-under, the men’s team advanced to match play Wednesday, where they lost the consolation round 3-2 to Arizona.

Senior Daniel Svärd led the team to match play, shooting a 4-under 206 for a third-place tie.

Just behind him with a 3-under 207 was redshirt sophomore Rowan Sullivan, who finished seventh after leading the ’Cats in his NU debut last week. 

Sullivan and senior Ethan Tseng were the only two ’Cats to win their Wednesday consolation matchups.

Junior Jeremy Chen shot a 3-under 67 that included five birdies in the third round for a new career low. He ultimately finished 16th at even-par.

Tseng completed stroke play in 29th, while freshman Monty Holcombe placed 34th. 

On the women’s side, freshman Arianna Lau competed her second appearance for the ’Cats with a consecutive top 10 placement. Lau shot 3-over 213 to finish ninth. Her fifth place result at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate from Sept. 8-10 led to her first Big Ten Freshman of the Week title. 

Senior Dianna Lee, whose putt secured the program’s first national championship in May, and sophomore Megan Meng tied for 19th as both shot 9-over 219.

Sophomore Hsin Tai Lin and junior Ashley Yun finished 30th and 31st, respectively.

Wake Forest won the women’s team championship, and LSU took the men’s. 

Both NU teams will play their home tournaments Sept. 29-30 — the Windon Memorial Classic for the men and the Windy City Collegiate Classic for the women. 

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:

Men’s Golf: Northwestern finishes 11th at Sahalee Players Championship 

Men’s golf: Northwestern ready to bounce back after 2025 shortcomings 

Women’s Golf: Northwestern wins first national championship in program history 

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Latest Stories
Two hands shaking, with a heart between them and patterned lines in the background.
Garage startup Vouchd bridges the gap between nonprofits and high school volunteers
Drawing of a ballot box with the ASG logo.
ASG Senate ballot petitions open as election nears
Two people stand in front of a green wall with multiple wall hangings, including pictures of 4 Suns after the fire.
4 Suns Plant-Based Kitchen reopens, promotes Evanston wellness
Students can take advantage of discounts at over 250 partnered businesses.
Deals and discounts: The hidden powers of Northwestern’s Wildcard
A person in a pink vest speaks to a crowd.
Recaptured: ICE Protest, Deering reopening and Schill’s address
A display case features baked treats with a shelf of different breads behind it
Baked in tradition: Button Bakery offers baked essentials to Main Street community
More in Men's Golf
Senior Daniel Svärd posted Northwestern’s best individual round of the Sahalee Players Championship with a 3-under 69 in the second round.
Men’s Golf: Northwestern finishes 11th at Sahalee Players Championship
Rising senior Daniel Svärd swings a club last season.
Men's golf: Northwestern ready to bounce back after 2025 shortcomings
Senior Cameron Adam tries a putt at the St Andrews Links Collegiate earlier this season. Adam finished fifth at the NCAA Tallahassee Regional with an 8-under 208 this week.
Men’s Golf: Adam finishes fifth at NCAA Tallahassee Regional as Northwestern wraps up season
Senior Cameron Adam embraces a teammate after Northwestern’s team championship at the St. Andrews Links Collegiate. Adam was named to the All-Big Ten First Team Thursday.
Men’s Golf: Svärd, Adam named to All-Big Ten First Team
Junior Daniel Svärd on the green at the Old Course at St. Andrews earlier this season. Svärd shot an NU-best 4-over 214 at the Big Ten Men’s Golf Championships this weekend.
Men’s Golf: Northwestern finishes 12th, Svärd places 19th at Big Ten Championships
Daniel Svärd in the tee box at the Lewis Chitengwa Memorial Tournament last week in Charlottesville, Virginia. Svärd has the chance to win his third straight Big Ten Championship this weekend.
Men’s Golf: Svärd eyes three-peat as Northwestern readies to defend Big Ten Championship crown
More in Sports
Northwestern takes the field in its previous matchup against Oregon.
Football: The Gameday Staff gives its thoughts on the season so far
Senior outside hitter Rylen Reid goes for a kill against Valparaiso earlier this season. Reid led the ’Cats with 11 kills in Monday’s game.
Volleyball: Northwestern defeats Rhode Island in straight sets to continue dominant non-conference run
Graduate student midfielder Joe Suchecki dribbles the ball in a match last season.
Men’s Soccer: Northwestern comes back from two-goal deficit to defeat UC Riverside 3-2
Junior libero Drew Wright digs out a ball in a game vs. Valparaiso earlier this season.
Volleyball: Northwestern emerges unbeaten in Buffalo Classic
Junior forward Megan Norkett drives down the left wing in a game against Penn State in 2023. Norkett set up NU’s opening goal on Friday.
Women’s Soccer: Northwestern pegged back in 1-1 draw with No. 11 Iowa
Senior goalkeeper Rafael Ponce de León during a game earlier this season.
Men’s Soccer: Northwestern begins Golden State stint with 1-0 loss at UCLA