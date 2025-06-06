Captured: Caamp takes the stage at Salt Shed

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Folk band Caamp hit Chicago’s Salt Shed on Thursday as part of their United States tour. They performed favorites like “Vagabond,” “Snowshoes, “By and By” and newer tracks off their album “Copper Changes Color,” released Friday.

