The Daily Northwestern
Captured: Caamp takes the stage at Salt Shed

Dalton Hanna/The Daily Northwestern
Caamp started as a band between two friends — Taylor Meier and Evan Westfall — who met at summer camp in middle school.
Dalton Hanna, Assistant Photo Editor
June 6, 2025

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Folk band Caamp hit Chicago’s Salt Shed on Thursday as part of their United States tour. They performed favorites like “Vagabond,” “Snowshoes, “By and By” and newer tracks off their album “Copper Changes Color,” released Friday.

A singer with a guitar raises one arm in the air while looking out at the crowd.

A wide shot of a banjo player singing into a microphone.

A wide shot of a band playing with a cello on its side in the foreground.

A cellist plays the cello while wearing a pair of bulky headphones.

A singer points both his arms at the crowd.

A band member strums their banjo.

A close-up shot of a banjo player strumming and singing.

Email: [email protected]

X: @DaltonHanna06

 

