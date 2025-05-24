Junior attacker Madison Taylor scores a goal against Boston College Friday. Taylor led the Wildcats in goals with four.
Jonah McClure/The Daily Northwestern

Captured: Lacrosse: No. 3 Northwestern beats No. 2 Boston College 12-11 to advance to championship

Jonah McClure, Assistant Sports Editor
May 24, 2025
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — No. 3 Northwestern took down No. 2 Boston College 12-11 in the semifinals of the NCAA Tournament at Gillette Stadium Friday. The win sent the Wildcats to their third-consecutive championship game.

The first half of the game saw the two squads trade leads, with NU taking an early 3-0 lead before the Eagles came back and grabbed a 7-6 lead going into halftime. In the third quarter, the ’Cats failed to score while the Eagles added to their lead, holding a substantial 11-6 lead as the game headed into the fourth quarter. After an NU goal just 15 seconds into the quarter, the script flipped on its head as the ’Cats scored four more goals in the next seven minutes to tie the game 11-11. Senior midfielder Sam Smith found the back of the net two minutes later to give NU the lead, and the score would hold from there on with the ’Cats nabbing the victory.

NU takes on No. 1 North Carolina with a national championship on the line Sunday. First draw is set for 11 a.m.

A player in a purple jersey celebrates after a goal.

Two players in purple jerseys attempt to defend a player in a white jersey.

A player in a purple jersey celebrates with her family.

A player in a purple jersey jumps to shoot the ball.

Two players in purple jerseys celebrate after a goal.

A player in a purple jersey saves a shot.

A player in a purple jersey runs with the ball.

Fans wearing purple cheer.

 

