Graduate attacker Niki Miles races towards the ball.
The team went undefeated against the Big Ten in the regular season.
Dov Weinstein Elul/The Daily Northwestern

Captured: Lacrosse: Northwestern beats Penn 17-12 to advance to NCAA Semifinals

Byline photo of Dov Weinstein Elul
Dov Weinstein Elul and Avantika Singh
May 15, 2025
Categories:

Northwestern Lacrosse defeated Penn 17-12 Thursday afternoon at Martin Stadium to advance to the NCAA semifinals next week.

The team’s success was spearheaded by junior attacker Madison Taylor, who either scored or assisted on 10 out of 17 of the ’Cats goals. With her six goals in today’s game, she is at 105 goals in the season, breaking not only the NU single-season scoring record of 99 set by Izzy Scane in 2023 but also the NCAA conference single-season scoring record set previously at 103.

Other than Taylor, graduate attacker Niki Miles and junior attacker Lucy Munro both contributed two goals and an assist to help carry the ’Cats over the Quakers. 

With the hot spring sun shining, the ’Cats were able to finish their last home game of the season with a statement win surrounded by a lively fan section cheering them on the whole game.

The ’Cats will head to Boston to play in the semi-finals on May 23rd.

Player looks at the goalpost, ready to shoot the ball.
Avantika Singh/The Daily Northwestern
Player celebrating a goal with fans in the background.
Dov Weinstein Elul/The Daily Northwestern
Avantika Singh/The Daily Northwestern
Player looks towards the goalpost with the ball.
Dov Weinstein Elul/The Daily Northwestern
NU player facing the bleachers spreads their arms out in celebration of a goal.
Dov Weinstein Elul/The Daily Northwestern
NU player swiveling past the defense.
Dov Weinstein Elul/The Daily Northwestern
NU player slips through two Penn defenders.
Avantika Singh/The Daily Northwestern
Purple helmet shines in the sun.
Dov Weinstein Elul/The Daily Northwestern

Email: [email protected]

X: @dov_w_elul

Email: [email protected] 

X: @av4nt1ka_s1ngh

 

Related Stories:

Captured: Baseball: NU wins against Ohio State 12-2 at Wrigley Field 

Captured: Baseball: Northwestern beats UIC 7-6, wins season series

Captured: Lacrosse: No. 3 Northwestern defeats Michigan 15-6, clinches regular season Big Ten title

Tags:
More to Discover
More in Captured
Two players in white jerseys celebrate as players in gray jerseys walk off the field.
Captured: Baseball: NU wins against Ohio State 12-2 at Wrigley Field
A multimedia presentation where multiple TV screens showcase people wearing gas masks. On each screen, the people are also surrounded by smoke.
Captured: EXPO CHICAGO Contemporary Art Fair returns to Navy Pier
Players surround home plate as a player runs to score.
Captured: Softball: Northwestern wins series over Wisconsin in walk-off fashion
Batter swings from home plate.
Captured: Baseball: Northwestern beats UIC 7-6, wins season series
A Northwestern player jumps in celebration after a goal.
Captured: Lacrosse: No. 3 Northwestern defeats Michigan 15-6, clinches regular season Big Ten title
A person speaks at a podium while others face towards them.
Captured: Northwestern’s Day of Action for Higher Education
More in Lacrosse
Junior attacker Madison Taylor and junior attacker Lucy Munro embrace after a goal Thursday. During the game, Taylor broke the NCAA single-season goals record.
Lacrosse: Taylor breaks single-season NCAA goals record, sends No. 3 Northwestern to Final Four with 17-12 win over Penn
The Wildcats will take the field at Martin Stadium on Thursday for the final time this season. On the line: a trip to the Final Four.
Lacrosse: No. 3 Northwestern readies for late-morning NCAA Tournament quarterfinal clash with Penn
Junior attacker Madison Taylor celebrates after scoring a goal against Michigan Sunday. Northwestern won 15-7.
Lacrosse: Taylor's 10-goal takeover spurs No. 3 Northwestern's 15-7 NCAA Tournament second-round win over Michigan
Junior attacker Madison Taylor attempts a shot against Colorado earlier this season. Taylor and senior defender Sammy White were announced as a All-American First Team members Thursday.
Lacrosse: Taylor, White named to All-American First Team as five Wildcats notch All-American honors
Northwestern huddles during a game against Oregon earlier this season. The Wildcats boast the No. 3 seed in the upcoming NCAA tournament.
Lacrosse: Northwestern earns No. 3 seed in NCAA Tournament
Junior attacker Madison Taylor unanimously won Big Ten Attacker of the Year, marking the third consecutive season a Northwestern player has been named the winner of the award.
Lacrosse: Taylor, Amonte Hiller awarded Big Ten Attacker of the Year, Coach of the Year
More in Latest Stories
An illustration representing the Fulbright logo in the form of a world map.
Northwestern’s international Fulbright students describe highlights, hopes for the future
A sign stands outside the Sheil Catholic Center saying “Habemus Papam!”, translating to ‘We have a pope!’ in Latin.
‘Habemus Papam!’: Evanston, Cook County Catholics embrace Chicago-born Pope Leo XIV
Photo of University Hall from above.
Northwestern receives $25 million donation to kickstart new mental health research institute
What’s New At NU: Books &amp; Breakfast bridges Evanston education community
What’s New At NU: Books & Breakfast bridges Evanston education community
Illustration of the Jasmine Collective logo on a chalkboard.
Jasmine Collective and APAC host teach-in on Kashmir region conflict
Digital Diaries: Wildcats manifest their perfect Dillo Carnival
Digital Diaries: Wildcats manifest their perfect Dillo Carnival