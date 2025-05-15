Captured: Lacrosse: Northwestern beats Penn 17-12 to advance to NCAA Semifinals

Northwestern Lacrosse defeated Penn 17-12 Thursday afternoon at Martin Stadium to advance to the NCAA semifinals next week.

The team’s success was spearheaded by junior attacker Madison Taylor, who either scored or assisted on 10 out of 17 of the ’Cats goals. With her six goals in today’s game, she is at 105 goals in the season, breaking not only the NU single-season scoring record of 99 set by Izzy Scane in 2023 but also the NCAA conference single-season scoring record set previously at 103.

Other than Taylor, graduate attacker Niki Miles and junior attacker Lucy Munro both contributed two goals and an assist to help carry the ’Cats over the Quakers.

With the hot spring sun shining, the ’Cats were able to finish their last home game of the season with a statement win surrounded by a lively fan section cheering them on the whole game.

The ’Cats will head to Boston to play in the semi-finals on May 23rd.

