Captured: Reflections Repertory Company’s first spring show ‘Rendezvous’

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].Reflections Repertory Company held its first-ever spring show Friday and Saturday. The show, titled “Rendezvous,” showcased 20 dances and featured one guest performance each show, including K-Dance, SigO A Cappella and Typhoon Dance Troupe.

