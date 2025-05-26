Subscribe
The Daily Northwestern
The Daily Northwestern
Captured: Reflections Repertory Company’s first spring show ‘Rendezvous’

Marissa Fernandez/The Daily Northwestern
Marissa Fernandez, Assistant Photo Editor
May 26, 2025

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].Reflections Repertory Company held its first-ever spring show Friday and Saturday. The show, titled “Rendezvous,” showcased 20 dances and featured one guest performance each show, including K-Dance, SigO A Cappella and Typhoon Dance Troupe.

Three dancers look at the audience.

Two dancers reach into the air.

One dancer spins another dancer.

Two dancers lift a third into the air.

Two dancers strike a pose in opposite directions.

 

Email: [email protected] 

 

