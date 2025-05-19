A singer smiling as they hear applause.
Captured: 53rd annual Dillo Day

Ridhima L. Kodali and Gabe Hawkins
May 19, 2025
Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

The 53rd annual Dillo Day drew thousands of Northwestern students to the Lakefill Saturday dressed to the “Carnival Dillo” theme to sing along to live performances. This year’s Dillo Day featured 11 artists — seven on the Main Stage and four on the For Members Only Stage. 

Nighttime headliner Natasha Bedingfield performed her hit songs like “Unwritten,” “These Words” and “Pocketful of Sunshine.” Other artists included nimino, Ravyn Lenae and iann dior.

The Main Stage also opened with student performances from Medill freshman Jared Perlmutter, who goes by stage name Perl, and all-female band Inertia.

Dillo Day opened with Inertia. The band’s four members are Weinberg freshman and lead singer Maya Raman, SESP freshman and drummer Hailey Kim, McCormick freshman and bassist Cameron Crawford and Communication freshman and guitarist Kumi Long.

Three people on stage: a singer, a guitarist and a drummer.
Gabe Hawkins/The Daily Northwestern

After Inertia, Perl took the stage as several attendees danced to his mixes. After Perl, nimino, an electronic music artist, stepped onto the stage.

A student performer pointing out to the crowd with their right hand.
Gabe Hawkins/The Daily Northwestern
A person pointing at the crowd.
Gabe Hawkins/The Daily Northwestern
A person playing a red guitar with short hair and bright red glasses.
Ridhima L. Kodali/The Daily Northwestern
Two people, one with curly red hair and the other with blonde hair, smiling and laughing.
Ridhima L. Kodali/The Daily Northwestern

Mayfest Productions announced the morning of Dillo Day that daytime headliner BigXthaPlug’s agency had double-booked him for another festival, but Mayfest later announced American rapper and singer iann dior as a replacement. He  performed songs like “Mood,” a 24kGoldn song in which he is featured.

A person holding a mic in their left hand staring at the crowd.
Ridhima L. Kodali/The Daily Northwestern

Several attendees cheered and sang along to rapper skaiwater, who performed on the FMO stage.

People cheering for an artist, one person is recording on their phone smiling.
Ridhima L. Kodali/The Daily Northwestern

Artist Ravyn Lenae sang songs like “Love Me Not” and “One Wish.”

A singer in blue lighting singing through the mic, with their hand placed over their forehead.
Gabe Hawkins/The Daily Northwestern

Dillo Day ended with attendees singing and dancing to Bedingfield’s hit “Unwritten.”

A person holding a mic up while they sing.
Ridhima L. Kodali/The Daily Northwestern

 

