Captured: 53rd annual Dillo Day

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

The 53rd annual Dillo Day drew thousands of Northwestern students to the Lakefill Saturday dressed to the “Carnival Dillo” theme to sing along to live performances. This year’s Dillo Day featured 11 artists — seven on the Main Stage and four on the For Members Only Stage.

Nighttime headliner Natasha Bedingfield performed her hit songs like “Unwritten,” “These Words” and “Pocketful of Sunshine.” Other artists included nimino, Ravyn Lenae and iann dior.

The Main Stage also opened with student performances from Medill freshman Jared Perlmutter, who goes by stage name Perl, and all-female band Inertia.

Dillo Day opened with Inertia. The band’s four members are Weinberg freshman and lead singer Maya Raman, SESP freshman and drummer Hailey Kim, McCormick freshman and bassist Cameron Crawford and Communication freshman and guitarist Kumi Long.

After Inertia, Perl took the stage as several attendees danced to his mixes. After Perl, nimino, an electronic music artist, stepped onto the stage.

Mayfest Productions announced the morning of Dillo Day that daytime headliner BigXthaPlug’s agency had double-booked him for another festival, but Mayfest later announced American rapper and singer iann dior as a replacement. He performed songs like “Mood,” a 24kGoldn song in which he is featured.

Several attendees cheered and sang along to rapper skaiwater, who performed on the FMO stage.

Artist Ravyn Lenae sang songs like “Love Me Not” and “One Wish.”

Dillo Day ended with attendees singing and dancing to Bedingfield’s hit “Unwritten.”

Email: [email protected]

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:

— Rapper BigXThaPlug will not perform at Dillo Day

— Come one, come all: Carnival Dillo announced as theme of the 53rd Dillo Day

— Captured: Dillo 52 on the Main Stage