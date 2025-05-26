Captured: Lacrosse: No. 3 Northwestern falls to No. 1 North Carolina 12-8 in national championship

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

No. 3 Northwestern lost to No. 1 North Carolina 12-8 in Sunday’s national championship bout. The Wildcats scored the opening goal by way of redshirt sophomore attacker Abby LoCascio, but never regained the lead after North Carolina’s Chloe Humphrey evened the score a few minutes later.

Despite the loss, graduate student goalkeeper Delaney Sweitzer set a school record with 17 saves in one game.

Email: [email protected]

X: @adub_sports

Related Stories:

— Lacrosse: No. 3 Northwestern falls 12-8 to No. 1 North Carolina in national championship

— Lacrosse: No. 3 Northwestern embraces underdog mentality ahead of National Championship clash with No. 1 North Carolina

— Captured: Lacrosse: No. 3 Northwestern beats No. 2 Boston College 12-11 to advance to championship