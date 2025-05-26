Northwestern lacrosse players wearing black huddle around each other.
Northwestern players huddle during their national championship loss to No. 1 North Carolina.
Anna Watson/The Daily Northwestern

Captured: Lacrosse: No. 3 Northwestern falls to No. 1 North Carolina 12-8 in national championship

Anna Watson, Senior Staffer
May 26, 2025
Categories:

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

No. 3 Northwestern lost to No. 1 North Carolina 12-8 in Sunday’s national championship bout. The Wildcats scored the opening goal by way of redshirt sophomore attacker Abby LoCascio, but never regained the lead after North Carolina’s Chloe Humphrey evened the score a few minutes later. 

Despite the loss, graduate student goalkeeper Delaney Sweitzer set a school record with 17 saves in one game.

Northwestern lacrosse players wearing black carry a purple flag and run onto the field.

A crowd of lacrosse fans looks on during the national anthem.

A Northwestern lacrosse player wearing black runs into a lacrosse player wearing blue.

A Northwestern lacrosse player wearing black defends the net while lacrosse players wearing black and blue run in front.

A Northwestern lacrosse player wearing black celebrates scoring a goal.

A Northwestern lacrosse player wearing black holds a lacrosse ball in her stick while surrounded by lacrosse players wearing blue.

A Northwestern lacrosse player wearing black and a lacrosse player wearing blue fight for control of the ball.

Northwestern lacrosse players wearing black hug each other after the game.

A Northwestern lacrosse player wearing black and a purple helmet hugs a lacrosse player wearing blue.

 

Email: [email protected]

X: @adub_sports

 

Related Stories:

Lacrosse: No. 3 Northwestern falls 12-8 to No. 1 North Carolina in national championship

Lacrosse: No. 3 Northwestern embraces underdog mentality ahead of National Championship clash with No. 1 North Carolina

Captured: Lacrosse: No. 3 Northwestern beats No. 2 Boston College 12-11 to advance to championship

Tags:
More to Discover
More in Captured
Three dancers in stand with their arms raised in front of them.
Captured: Reflections Repertory Company’s first spring show ‘Rendezvous’
Junior attacker Madison Taylor scores a goal against Boston College Friday. Taylor led the Wildcats in goals with four.
Captured: Lacrosse: No. 3 Northwestern beats No. 2 Boston College 12-11 to advance to championship
Graduate attacker Niki Miles races towards the ball.
Captured: Lacrosse: Northwestern beats Penn 17-12 to advance to NCAA Semifinals
Two players in white jerseys celebrate as players in gray jerseys walk off the field.
Captured: Baseball: NU wins against Ohio State 12-2 at Wrigley Field
A multimedia presentation where multiple TV screens showcase people wearing gas masks. On each screen, the people are also surrounded by smoke.
Captured: EXPO CHICAGO Contemporary Art Fair returns to Navy Pier
Players surround home plate as a player runs to score.
Captured: Softball: Northwestern wins series over Wisconsin in walk-off fashion
More in Lacrosse
Graduate student goalkeeper Delaney Sweitzer stands tall in the cage during No. 3 Northwestern’s national championship clash with No. 1 North Carolina. Sweitzer made a program-record 17 saves Sunday.
Lacrosse: No. 3 Northwestern falls 12-8 to No. 1 North Carolina in national championship
Northwestern huddles during its clash with North Carolina in the national championship.
Rapid Recap: No. 1 North Carolina 12, No. 3 Northwestern 8
Northwestern players huddle during a timeout against Boston College Friday.
Lacrosse: No. 3 Northwestern embraces underdog mentality ahead of National Championship clash with No. 1 North Carolina
Senior midfielder Sam Smith celebrates after scoring the game-winning goal against Boston College Friday.
Lacrosse: Fourth-quarter surge drives triumphant comeback as No. 3 Northwestern advances to national championship
Junior attacker Madison Taylor celebrates after a goal in the first half against Boston College Friday. The Wildcats punched their ticket to the national championship with a 12-11 win.
Rapid Recap: No. 3 Northwestern 12, No. 2 Boston College 11
Northwestern punched its ticket to the semifinal round. Its next task: beat Boston College.
Lacrosse: No. 3 Northwestern prepares to ship up to Boston for Final Four
More in Latest Stories
A headshot of Shreena Amin.
Q&A: Northwestern alum Shreena Amin talks starting her own restaurant in Chicago
A group of people stand on stage staring at a person in an antler headpiece offstage.
Freshman Musical cast charms in zany ‘Head Over Heels’
Four people with stars on their heads wearing different outfits. The background is blue with red signatures across the page.
How to dress for success: Students share summer job fashion advice
For students interested in fashion, the internship search can be a valuable part of career building.
Finding a way into fashion: NU students talk summer internships in the industry
“Honeypot: Black Southern Women Who Love Women” is a joint production between Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre and the Wirtz Center for the Performing Arts.
From page to performance, Honeypot tells real stories of queer Black Southern women
A man stands in front of a microphone singing.
Alex Warren captivates audience in Cheaper Than Therapy Tour