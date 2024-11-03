Students weigh in on new tables outside University Library

With warmer-than-average fall temperatures in Evanston, students have been flocking to outdoor spaces around campus, including new tables outside of Main Library.

The change has been welcomed by students who are taking advantage of the sunlight and gentle breeze to study for midterms and spend time with their friends.

“When it’s sunny, it’s good to sit outside,” Weinberg junior Pranav Gogineni said.

While spending time outside can be a relaxing way to study, some students expressed concerns about the practicality of the new tables for academic purposes.

Weinberg sophomore Adrian Morrison said the lack of electrical sockets and back support are reasons he would prefer to work indoors.

“It would be good to add more actually comfortable chairs,” Morrison said.

Joyce Jin, who is pursuing a master’s degree in econometrics and quantitative economics, said she would potentially use the space to eat lunch in the summer.

Jin added that the space isn’t ideal for extended work periods.

“How am I going to do work if there aren’t any charging stations?” Jin said. “I enjoy staying indoors, but (the tables) do make the campus pretty.”

Weinberg junior Emily Shen said the warm weather students experience on campus is short-lived.

“Outdoor seating isn’t that good because of the weather,” Shen said. “It’s a waste to add them. (NU) should invest in other things.”

Some students also noted that the new tables are conveniently close to Norris University Center, providing a buffer as students walk from the bustling cafeteria to the quiet library.

Despite the location of the tables, Shen described the area as an “awkward space” because of a lack of direct exit from the cafe inside the library. She said spaces outside the south exit of Norris or in front of the Technological Institute would be better locations for such investments.

With the often disappointing temperatures and debated utility of outdoor seating, some students said NU Facilities should focus on enhancing indoor spaces that provide common areas for students year-round.

