Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
52° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Eyes on the skies: 2024 solar eclipse brings NU community together
April 9, 2024
District 202 board discusses 2022-2023 school year discipline report
April 9, 2024
Illinois Journalism Preservation Act calls for Big Tech to compensate local news outlets
April 9, 2024
Trending Stories
1
3292 Views
Norris to be renovated this summer, will feature pub, rooftop patio
Beatrice Villaflor, Campus Editor • April 5, 2024
2
1257 Views
Celtic Knot Public House to reopen in June, aims to serve as community hub
Anavi Prakash, Assistant City Editor • April 4, 2024
3
1126 Views
Anti-LGBTQ+ group sparks tensions with NU students at The Arch
Beatrice Villaflor and David Samson April 5, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Eyes on the skies: 2024 solar eclipse brings NU community together

Some+eclipse-goers+brought+picnic+blankets+and+packed+lunches.
Joshua Sukoff
Some eclipse-goers brought picnic blankets and packed lunches.
David Samson, Development and Recruitment Editor
April 9, 2024

Hundreds of Northwestern students and Evanston residents swarmed The Rock, the Lakefill and other south-facing outdoor spaces Monday afternoon. Equipped with protective sunglasses, the crowd turned their heads toward the sky, anxiously awaiting 2:07 p.m., when the solar eclipse would be at its strongest.

According to NASA, a solar eclipse occurs when the moon aligns between the sun and the Earth, casting a shadow over the Earth that blocks some, or all, of the sun’s light for a brief period. 

Monday’s eclipse was a total solar eclipse, as the moon completely blocked the sun’s light in some areas. That moment, called totality, allowed observers to momentarily remove their glasses and safely view the sun’s “diamond ring” with their naked eyes.

This marked Bienen and Weinberg freshman Tejas Gururaja’s second solar eclipse. He saw his first in 2017 with his family in Iowa, but Gururaja said he enjoyed seeing the NU community come outside and watch this eclipse together.

“Every single Bienen student was outside on that front lawn,” Gururaja said. “Most people wore (solar eclipse) glasses, and people were sharing glasses. The eclipse was really, really cool.”

Gururaja and Bienen sophomore Hudson O’Reilly both said the picturesque 70-degree, sunny conditions were perfect for viewing the eclipse. Several groups set up picnic blankets to watch the astronomical event with friends.

DJI_0338
Gallery8 Photos
Joshua Sukoff
Spectators gathered at the Kellogg Global Hub to view the partial eclipse.

The path of totality stretched through Mexico, Texas, the lower Midwest and eventually into Canada. Some NU students traveled to southern Illinois and Indiana to view the eclipse in its entirety. 

Evanston was not in the path of totality, so viewers could not remove their eclipse glasses, but at 2:07 p.m. about 94% of the sun’s light was covered. When wearing the glasses, the sun looked like a slim, but still very bright, orange arc.

Third-year physics Ph.D. candidate Danyang Chen is part of an astronomy club in China. He set up a livestream so his friends from home could experience the eclipse all the way across the world. 

“They love it,” Chen said. “Although I cannot show what that eclipse looks like, there’s so many people happy and enjoying it.”

Chen said he enjoys stargazing alone because it allows him to “dive into the universe,” but he likes how this event has brought the NU community together.

Some professors let their students experience the eclipse by delaying or canceling afternoon classes. Even though O’Reilly’s class was not postponed, he said seeing the solar eclipse was worth being a few minutes late.

“I think it’s fun when there’s a big community event to watch the eclipse with everyone,” O’Reilly said. “I wish I could have stayed outside longer afterwards.”

According to NASA, the next total solar eclipse that will cross the line of view in the U.S. will be on Aug. 23, 2044.

Email: [email protected]

X: @dpsamson_

Related Stories: 

City to host total solar eclipse events

Residents, EPL prepare for Saturday’s partial solar eclipse

Northwestern professor among International team of scientists slated to build new gravitational wave detector
More to Discover
More in Campus
An illustration of a person celebrating while looking at their phone. A larger phone says “sports betting” and shows that they won. There is money and a trophy all around.
Student sports betting soars during March Madness
A dining hall staff member restocks a tray of food in Allison Dining Hall.
NU Dining wins FARE’s Best Campus Dining award
WildHacks 2024 hackers created projects under three tracks: urban planning, productivity and wellness.
Students code through the night at NU’s largest hackathon WildHacks
President of NET explains the rules and logistics of Econ Bowl to 100+ high schoolers in Harris Hall 107.
NU Economics Tournament hosts seventh annual Econ Bowl for high school students across the country
A woman stands in the center of the stage talking to an audience in front of a projection of a galaxy.
Marcia Rieke talks James Webb Space Telescope for Heilborn Lecture Series
Camp Kesem counselors eat smores during camp in Wisconsin.
NU Kesem plans annual Make the Magic Gala to fund summer camp
More in Latest Stories
Sophomore infielder Kansas Robinson high-fives a teammate in the dugout. Robinson tallied three hits and a home run against Michigan Saturday.
Softball: All-hands-on-deck effort keeps Northwestern’s home win streak alive
Northwestern baseball players high-five at Tulane.
Big Ten Baseball Recap: Northwestern’s losing skid extends to nine games
Several tumbleweeds blow past a ballot box in front of a blue and red background.
Organizers work to increase voting in November after less than 18% turnout in Evanston primaries
A group of tennis players wearing white/gray long-sleeved shirts gather together in a circle, their hands on each other’s shoulders.
Captured: Women’s Tennis: Wildcats fall to No. 30 Wisconsin
Northwestern sophomore infielder Kansas Robinson celebrates while circling the bases on a softball field.
Captured: Softball: Northwestern sweeps Michigan in weekend series
A dancer in a pink crop top and black joggers dances with arms outstretched in front of a pink-lit background.
The spotlight is on tabloids and gossip in Fusion’s spring show 'Front Cover'
More in Top Stories
Freshman pitcher Riley Grudzielanek looks toward home plate. Grudzielanek struck out three in four innings against Michigan Saturday.
Softball: Northwestern sweeps Michigan at home, jumps atop Big Ten standings
A person speaks at a microphone.
Cook County primaries saw close races, low turnout
Graduate student Christina Hand gets ready to serve against Wisconsin. Hand went 4-0 this weekend in singles and doubles without dropping a set.
Women’s Tennis: Northwestern wins at Minnesota, falls at home versus Wisconsin in dramatic weekend
A skater descends into Evanston Skate Park
Evanston’s new skate park delivers community but not ‘street cred’
A black circle, representing the moon, is outlined with a white circle, representing the sun, on a black background.
City to host total solar eclipse watch events
Two white plates with a Raccoon slice (topped with pepperoni, sausage, pickled peppers, caramelized onions and goat cheese) and Margherita slice and a brown tray with three garlic knots and marinara dipping sauce.
Open Tab: DeSalvo’s Pizza puts creative spin on ’za by the slice
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in