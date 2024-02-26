How you can vote in Evanston’s March primaries

With the primary season officially underway for both major parties and Super Tuesday fast approaching, many Illinois voters will hit the polls on March 19 to vote in a variety of federal, state and local elections. Here’s how you can cast your ballot.

Local in-person voter registration has closed, but you can register online until March 3 on the Cook County Clerk’s Office website. To register, you’ll need two forms of identification, one of which must show your current address. Possible forms of ID include your driver’s license, social security card or passport.

To vote by mail, you must request a mail-in ballot by March 14. For your mail-in ballot to be counted, it must be postmarked by March 19 at the latest.

In Evanston, early voters can cast their ballots at the Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center at 2100 Ridge Ave. over the coming weeks during the following times:

March 4 – March 8, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

March 9, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

March 10, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

March 11 – March 15, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

March 16, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

March 17, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

March 18, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

On Election Day, Evanston voters can cast their ballots at a number of polling locations depending on their current address. Find out what polling place to visit here.

What’s on the Ballot?

Depending on your declared party, your ballot will feature several of the following races:

The Democratic ballot will feature the Democratic candidates in the races for President of the United States, U.S. House of Representatives for the Illinois 9th Congressional District, Illinois House of Representatives District 18, Cook County State’s Attorney, Cook County Circuit Court Clerk, Metropolitan Water Reclamation District Board, as well as a number of judicial races.

On the Republican ballot, there will be the Republican candidates for President of the United States, Illinois House of Representatives District 18, Cook County State’s Attorney, Cook County Circuit Court Clerk and Metropolitan Water Reclamation District Board.

On the Libertarian ballot, voters will find races for Cook County State’s Attorney and Cook County Circuit Court Clerk.

March 19 is only a few weeks away, so remember to mark your calendars and exercise your right to vote this primary season.

