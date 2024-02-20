Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

Early voting in suburban Cook County to begin Wednesday

Daily file illustration by Isabel Su
Nominations for both major parties will be up for grabs along with Illinois’ congressional delegation.
Shreya Srinivasan, Assistant City Editor
February 20, 2024

Limited early voting for the March 19 general primary will begin Wednesday at five suburban Cook County locations and one downtown Chicago location. 

Evanston voters can go to the Skokie Courthouse, which will be open during business hours on weekdays, to cast their ballots. 

Cook County voters will be selecting their preferred candidates for the Democratic and Republican National Conventions as well as for Illinois’ congressional delegation. 

U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Evanston) will run unopposed for her congressional seat in either party. 

Current Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx will not be running for a third term. Democratic candidates Eileen O’Neill Burke and Clayton Harris III and Republican counterpart Bob Fioretti are running to replace her.

After a surge in post-pandemic crime, Burke is focusing her platform on promoting safety and justice, while Harris is focusing on gun violence and sexual assault cases. Fioretti has run his campaign on general crime and education. 

Voters will also be choosing the delegates who will cast votes for the presidential candidates during each party’s national convention this summer. 

Email: [email protected]

X: @shreyasrin

